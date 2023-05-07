The 19th episode of NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 is expected to premiere on CBS on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The show is a spin-off of the iconic NCIS franchise and focuses on the lives of various officers who are part of the Office of Special Projects (OSP) in Los Angeles. The officers deal with several high-risk and complex undercover missions.

It follows an ensemble format, depicting the lives of a number of characters. The series stars Chris O'Donnell in one of the major roles along with several others essaying significant supporting characters.

CBS' NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 19 will focus on the investigation into a mysterious shooting

A short 21-second promo for NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 offers a peek into the many crucial events set to unfold in the latest episode. Titled The Reckoning, the upcoming episode is expected to focus on the titular team investigating a mysterious shooting that could possibly be linked to DRONA.

Elsewhere, Callen and Pembrook meet and discuss Pembrook's tumultuous past. A brief synopsis of the highly anticipated episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''When four people, including a CIA officer, are shot and killed in broad daylight, the NCIS team suspects the attacks have something to do with DRONA; Pembrook meets with Callen and gives more insight into his past.''

Apart from that, not much else is known about the new episode's plot. The previous episode, titled Sensu Lato, depicted the team delving deeper into a case involving a Navy reservist who was attacked in his lab.

Meanwhile, things took an interesting turn after Sam was asked to take charge as the interim operations manager by Killbride. Fans have been eagerly looking forward to the upcoming episode after a two-week hiatus and with just a few more episodes left, it'll be interesting to see how the show wraps up its final season.

More details about NCIS: Los Angeles plot and cast

The action series centers around the lives of various agents who take on a number of difficult and complicated cases, risking their lives in order to keep the city free from violence and criminals. It also explores their complex personal lives. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' description of the show:

''Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J star in this second show in the "NCIS" franchise, focusing on the high-stakes world of the Office of Special Projects (OSP) in Los Angeles.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Highly trained agents use the most-advanced technologies available and go under cover to apprehend criminals deemed a threat to national security. Special Agent G. Callum can transform himself into whoever he needs to be to infiltrate criminal factions. His partner, former Navy SEAL Sam Hanna, is a surveillance specialist who uses state-of-the-art equipment to monitor field agents and feed them information.''

The show features Chris O'Donnell as G. Callen in one of the key roles and his performance is among the biggest highlights of the series. The rest of the supporting cast includes actors like Daniela Ruah as Kensi Blye, Eric Christian Olsen as Marty Deeks, LL Cool J as Sam Hanna, and many others.

Don't forget to watch the new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 on CBS on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes