What time will Next Level Chef season 2 episode 12 air on FOX? Details explored

Next Level Chef season 2 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, contestants will be tasked with creating an extraordinary dish, and one of them is ready to prove her worth. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The chefs are faced with their toughest challenge yet. For the first time ever, the contestants are tasked with baking a next-level dessert that looks as delicious as it tastes. Some chefs will rise above the rest, while others crumble in the all-new “Bake It ‘til You Make It” episode of Next Level Chef airing Thursday, April 27 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX."

Tune in on Thursday, April 27, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Next Level Chef season 2

Pilar wants to redeem herself in the upcoming episode of Next Level Chef season 2

In the upcoming episode of Next Level Chef, Pilar Omega wants to prove that she’s a talented chef who deserves to be in the competition. After going through a tough time in the previous episode, the chef, who is a part of Nyesha Arrington’s team, is ready to show what she is truly capable of.

In a promo uploaded to social media, the Arrington team is seen cooking at the middle level, which most contestants consider to be the best place to cook. Nyesha asks Omega what her road map for her dish is, and the contestant states “tequila lime chocolate cake, with a strawberry sauce." In a confessional, Pilar says:

"Me and my daughter do the holiday cookies, cupcakes, that’s about it. I’m hoping that she wants to become a pastry part of the empire and learn all the things that mommy doesn’t know how to do."

Arrington further asks the Next Level Chef season 2 contestant about her performance in the previous episode, and the latter confesses that it was “rough.” She adds that she’s a fighter, and her mentor tells her that her fighting spirit is the reason why she’s in the competition and that she doesn’t doubt her abilities. Nyesha adds:

"It’s all about the determination and the will to succeed."

In her confessional, Pilar Omega adds that she’s anxious, nervous, and that she knows that she has to redeem herself.

What happened previously on the show

In the previous episode of Next Level Chef season 2, titled Fry Me a River, the chefs were tasked with elevating their dishes by making a fried entree. Upon entering the kitchen, Gordon Ramsey explained that they’ll have 40 minutes to cook the fried dish. Pilar, who had a Time Token, used it to take 10 seconds away from Tucker.

Eventually, those in elimination included Nuri, Tineke, and Tucker. During the elimination challenge, the contestants were tasked with cooking with charcoal over an open flame. While Gordon coached, Nyesha and Richard acted as judges.

Tineke’s grilled chicken breast contained good colors, but according to Arrington, it lacked a depth of flavor. However, Richard thought that the chicken was “cooked fantastically.” Nuri’s Salmon was close to perfect while Tucker’s steak, while cooked perfectly, was “not cohesive.” Eventually, Tineke was eliminated from the show.

