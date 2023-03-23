What time will Next Level Chef season 2 episode 7 on FOX? Release date, plot, and more

The premiere of Next Level Chef season 2 episode 7 is set for March 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET only on Fox.

This season of Gordon Ramsay's one-of-a-kind culinary show, Next Level Chef, has made a huge splash with all the episodes it has released so far. Needless to say, there is a growing curiosity among fans as to what the new episode will bring.

As the season progresses, it is now time for contestants to face the challenge of making dishes with fish.

To avoid elimination, the contestants must come up with something unique to set themselves apart from their peers.

In episode 7 of Next Level Chef, the contestants will prepare a "net level" fish dish

As each episode passes, the intrigue over who will win this season grows. Apart from the title of the show and a $250,000 prize money, the winner will also receive a whole year of mentorship from each mentor.

Titled, Here Fishy, Fishy, the upcoming episode of the show will air on March 23, 2023, at 8 pm, and its synopsis reads:

"Chefs are alarmed when they learn the ins and outs of what it takes to make a next level fish dish. And, for the first time ever, when the platform comes down, it will not be stopping."

As mentioned earlier, contestants will have to showcase their talent by making delicious dishes made with fish. In the days leading up to the episode, which will more contestants getting eliminated, the hype surrounding it is only growing.

In the previous episode of Next Level Chef, the three teams competed head-to-head, and April was the sixth contestant to be eliminated from the show. She was eliminated by Next Level Chef season 2 contestants Nyesha and Richard. After this elimination, Team Blais will move into the middle kitchen, and Team Arlington will go straight to the basement.

The teams on Next Level Chef season 2 episode six were:

Team Arrington: April Clayton, Nuri Muhammad, Omi Hopper, Pilar Moega, Shay Spence

Team Blais: Christopher Spinosa, Matt Groark, Mehreen Karim, Tineke Younger

Team Ramsay: Michelle Calcgni, Preston Nguyen, Tucker Ricchio, Vinny Alia

The question that arises at this point is whether Preston Nguyen will be on top again after getting the winning dish in episode six. As seen in previous episodes, Preston, Pilar, and Mehreen were deemed to have the best dishes, while, April, Matt, and Chris submitted the lowest-scoring dishes.

Next Level Chef season 2 contestant Preston Nguyen is a freshman at Dallas College's El Centro campus

The young chef is no stranger to pressures in the culinary industry and having viewers see that. He won the title of World Food Champion while working as a sous chef with his parents when he was only 19. The 20-year-old shows great skill and is at the top of his game right now.

Preston is currently enrolled in Dallas College's El Centro campus as a freshman, and graduated from Martin High School in Arlington in 2021.

Besides understanding food, he also understands the format of the show. The synopsis for season 2 of Next Level Chef reads as follows:

"Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!"

The judges on the show include chef, restaurateur, and entrepreneur, the Emmy-nominated Gordon Ramsay, TV personality Chef Nyesha J. Arrington, and James Beard Award-nominated Richard Blais.

Fox will air the latest episode of Next Level Chef season 2 on March 23, 2023 at 8 pm ET.

