Episode 7 of Platonic is set to air on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, June 21, at 3:00 am ET (tentative time). The comedy series tells the intriguing story of two best friends who reunite years later. Both are going through some sort of a midlife crisis whilst also struggling to deal with their own feelings for each other.

The show features Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen in the lead roles as Sylvia and Will, respectively, along with several others portraying important supporting characters. So far, the show has been receiving highly positive reviews from viewers and critics.

Platonic episode 7 will focus on Sylvia trying to adjust to the dynamic pace of her new law firm

There is no official promo for Platonic episode 7, but based on a short description by Rotten Tomatoes, viewers can expect the new episode to focus on Sylvia struggling to keep up with her new dynamic law firm. Meanwhile, Will shockingly would find out about Andy and Reggie's plans. Here's the synopsis of the episode, titled Let the River Run:

''Sylvia struggles to keep up with the brutal pace at her new law firm; Will learns about Reggie and Andy's new plans.''

The previous episode, titled The Big Two Six, depicted an interesting scene wherein Will introduced his young girlfriend to Sylvia, who later hires her as a babysitter, infuriating Will. The show continues to entertain viewers, thanks to its unique style of humor, and as it heads towards its conclusion, fans can look forward to more drama and comedy unfolding in the final few episodes left.

A quick look at Platonic's plot and cast

Platonic focuses on two best friends who meet many years later and reconnect. Their relationship, however, isn't as simple as it seems as they struggle to understand their feelings for each other. To add to the confusion, they've been going through a midlife crisis. Here's a short description of the comedy series, as per Apple TV+ Press:

''Platonic” follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Rogen and Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift. The duo’s friendship becomes all consuming — and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way.''

Seth Rogen stars in one of the lead roles as Will, who's a deeply confused man going through an existential crisis. He's just gotten a divorce and recently reconnected with his best friend, Sylvia. His relationship with the latter forms the crux of the story.

Rogen has been brilliant throughout the 7 episodes and he's received high praise from critics for his nuanced performance in the series. Rogen's most famous roles were in The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Steve Jobs, and Preacher, among many more.

Rose Byrne's portrayal of Sylvia has also garnered widespread critical acclaim. She displays her unique style of humor that goes well with the tone of the series. Her other notable acting credits include Knowing, Troy, Instant Family, and the first two Insidious movies, among many more.

Catch Platonic episode 7 on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, June 21, at 3:00 am ET.

Poll : 0 votes