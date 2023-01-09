What time will Quantum Leap season 1 episode 10 air on NBC? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Quantum Leap season 1 episode 10 will air at 10 pm (ET) on Monday, January 9, 2023. The show follows Ben Song, a physicist who gets stuck in the past, leaping into the bodies of different people, while also having partial amnesia about his identity as a result of leaping.

Quantum Leap stars Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander Park, Nanrisa Lee, and Ernie Hudson in lead roles with a number of faces appearing in supporting roles.

The show is a revival of a series of the same name created by Donald P. Bellisario and is set thirty years after the events of the previous show.

Let's take a look at what we know about the upcoming episode so far.

Ben leaps into a medical resident in a Seattle hospital in the upcoming episode of Quantum Leap

The previous episode of the show saw Ben landing in 1979 in Chicago as Jack Armstrong, a devoted security guard to talented pop singer Carly Farmer during Carly's prep for a concert. We quickly realized that the singer's life was in danger, and it was Ben's responsibility to find the killer and his motivation.

Episode 10 will follow the physicist leaping into a medical resident in a Seattle hospital named Alexandra Tomkinson. A train crash causes the affected to fill the ER when Addison tells Ben that his tough mission is to go up against hospital bosses to save lives and Alexandra's career. The episode's official description reads:

"Ben leaps into Alexandra Tomkinson, a medical resident in a Seattle hospital; as victims from a train crash pour into the ER, Addison reveals Ben's complicated mission; he must go up against hospital bosses to save lives and Alexandra's career."

The episode is directed by Tessa Blake and written by Benjamin Raab and Deric A. Hughes.

Which show is Quantum Leap revived from?

Quantum Leap is a revival of the series of the same name created by Donald P. Bellisario. The original show ran from March 26, 1989, to May 5, 1993.

The original show starred Scott Bakula as Dr. Sam Beckett, a physicist who involuntarily leaps through spacetime during experiments in time travel, by temporarily taking the place of others to correct what he consistently discovers were historical mistakes.

Admiral Al Calavicci, portrayed by Dean Stockwell, was Dr. Sam's constant companion and closest friend on the show. He was Sam's best friend, a womanizer, and a cigar smoker. He appeared to Sam as a hologram and researched the past in order to shape Sam's opinions of the past.

The show's IMDb description reads:

"During a government experiment into time travel, a scientist finds himself trapped in the past, "leaping" into the bodies of different people on a regular basis and sorting out their problems whilst trying to get back home to his own time."

Dr. Sam Beckett vanished into the accelerator and thirty years have passed since then.

What is the new Quantum Leap about?

The revival series is set thirty years after Dr. Sam Beckett vanished into the accelerator. His project has been restarted, with a new team trying to piece together the mysteries behind Beckett and his machine.

Dr. Ben Song, the new project's lead physicist, has uploaded new program code to the project system and used the upgraded accelerator to leap back in time and get lost in the past just as Beckett did. The show's IMDb description reads:

"Set 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished, follows a new team that must restart the project hoping to understand the mysteries behind the machine and its creator."

Donald Bellisario, Martin Gero, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Deborah Pratt, Helen Shaver, and Dean Georgaris serve as the show's executive producers with music helmed by Daniel James Chan.

Following positive reviews, the series was revived for a second season on December 12, 2022.

