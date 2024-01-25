What time will Quantum Leap season 2 episode 9 premiere? Details explored as show gets new slot

NBC’s science fiction television series Quantum Leap premiered its first season on September 19, 2022, starring Raymond Lee in the lead. On October 4, 2023, the series returned for a second season, airing a total of eight episodes on Wednesday nights every week. Now, the NBC show is back to air the remaining episodes of the second season.

According to IMDB, the synopsis for the show reads:

“Set 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished, follows a new team that must restart the project hoping to understand the mysteries behind the machine and its creator.”

As the NBC series has returned for the remaining episodes of the second season, the makers of the show have planned to release season 2 episode 9 on January 30, 2024.

Quantum Leap is set to have a 2-hour finale next month

Quantum Leap season 2 premiered the first episode on October 4, 2023, and following that, the remaining episodes aired on NBC every Wednesday at 10 pm ET/PT. On December 13, 2023, the show aired season 2 episode 8. After that, the series went on a midseason break, with no new episodes released for several weeks.

Now, Quantum Leap is back for the rest of the second season with a new time slot. Season 2 episode 9 will premiere on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 10 pm ET/PT. This means that NBC has shifted the release of the second season episodes from Wednesday nights to Tuesday nights.

The show will conclude the second season by airing a two-hour-long finale on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 9 pm ET/PT.

The science fiction television series is available to watch on the NBC channel. All the episodes of the first season and the new episodes of the second season are available for streaming on Peacock. New episodes of season 2 arrive on Peacock, following its television debut, at 6 am ET.

Quantum Leap 2022 is set 30 years after the events of the original television series, which aired from 1989 to 1993. While the classic show starred Scott Bakula in the lead role as Dr. Sam Beckett, the new version stars Raymond Lee as Ben Song, who is the physicist working on Quantum Leap.

Along with Lee, the show also stars Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander Park, Nanrisa Lee, Ernie Hudson, Peter Gadiot and Eliza Taylor in pivotal roles. Deborah Pratt, Michael Welch, Michael Malarkey, Sofia Pernas, Aaron Abrams, P. J. Byrne, and many more have made guest appearances.

Donald P. Bellisario, Martin Gero, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Deborah Pratt, Helen Shaver, and Dean Georgaris have served as executive producers of the show.

Entertainment 2.0, Quinn's House, Belisarius Productions, Universal Content Productions, and Universal Television have bankrolled the project.

As of now, Quantum Leap 2022 has an IMDb rating of 6.2/10, while the classic series, with a total of five seasons, has a rating of 8.2/10. Stay tuned to know more about the science fiction show as it debuts on NBC and Peacock.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here