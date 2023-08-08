What time will Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 3 air on Hulu? Release date, plot, and more

Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 3, titled Deer Lady, premieres on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 12 am ET. According to The Review Geek, the episode will have a run time of approximately 30 minutes.

The show is a coming-of-age drama that explores the lives of four Native American teenagers, namely Elora, Bear, Willie, and Cheese as they strive to earn enough money to move out of their community.

The teenagers resort to nefarious means and spend most of their committing minor offenses while also suffering from the various challenges like discrimination, poverty, and s*xism that are still prevalent in the reservation.

However, despite the adversity that the group faces, they find solace in each other's company and are able to enjoy themselves because of their friendship and the coom aspirations that they share for the future.

Reservation Dogs season 3 - Bear's path to self-discovery

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Bear Smallhill in Reservation Dogs (Image via IMDb)

The upcoming episode of the show will focus on Bear and will bring to light the internal turmoil that he's been suffering through all these years as he struggles to embrace his Native American Identity. He feels out of place and is unsure about his stature in society.

However, all that will change once Bear encounters the enigmatic Deer Lady, a resident of the forest. Deer Lady will not only help Bear establish a connection with his Native American roots but also impart to him the knowledge and value of tradition and family.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Deer Lady sees a glimpse of her past while helping Bear."

In the upcoming episode of the show, Bear is at a turning point in his life. His doubts about his own identity and place in the world, a storyline that has been brewing since season 1 will finally come to fruition.

The episode will be yet another must-watch for fans of the show as it'll serve as a potent reminder of family, culture, and self-discovery.

More about Reservation Dogs

The official synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Following the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California. To succeed, they will have to save enough money, outmaneuver the methheads at the junkyard on the edge of town and survive a turf war against a much tougher rival gang."

It further reads:

"This first-of-its-kind creative team tells a story that resonates with them and their lived experiences -- and invites audiences into a surprisingly familiar and funny world."

Reservation Dogs features an exceptionally talented star cast including D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Paulina Alexis, Lane Factor, and Devery Jacobs, in the lead roles. The actors have all been lauded for their beautiful portrayal of characters and have managed to bag numerous awards for the same.

The show also hosts numerous other actors and actresses essaying pivotal roles including Elva Guerra as Jackie, Zahn McClarnon as Big, Lil Mike as Mose, Sarah Podemski as Rita Smallhill, Dallas Goodtooth as Spirit, Jon Proudstar as Leon, and Jack Maricle as White Steve, among others.

Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 3, titled Deer Lady, premieres on Hulu on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 12 am ET.