What time will Return to Amish season 7 episode 7 air on TLC? Release date, time, and plot explored

Return to Amish season 7 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming episode, the cast of the TLC show will be seen being unhappy with Ray and Daniel as they bring home women from the bar where they had spent the night. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The Amish girls get a lesson in Brazilian bikini waxing; Sabrina and Jeremiah confront the new Amish about making bad decisions; Johnny tells Rosanna she must choose between him and English world."

Tune in on Tuesday, April 25, at 10 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Return to Amish season 7.

Tensions rise as Ray and Daniel bring home girls in the upcoming episode of Return to Amish season 7

In the upcoming episode of Return to Amish season 7, Ray and Daniel party the night before and bring home guests who overstay their welcome. In a promo clip uploaded to social media, Fannie states that they had gone out drinking the previous night. However, she decided to come back early because she was upset with the way Daniel had been acting.

Fannie was further taken aback when she woke up in the middle of the night and found that the Return to Amish season 7 cast member had brought someone home. Fannie adds in her confessional:

"I tried to go to the bathroom in the morning but there was someone in there, I don’t know who."

The apparent stranger, Tara, thanks Fannie in the promo clip for letting her use her bathroom, while the following clip shows Daniel, Ray, and the two women hanging out by the pool. While the four of them are having fun, tensions rise inside the house as the rest of the Return to Amish cast members disagree with their behavior.

In a confessional, Ada says:

"I don’t approve of when the boys bring home girls in and they spend the night."

Kenneth explains to the cameras that those are the girls that the boys met at the bar. He adds that he had just woken up, and they were still there, stating that he didn't think any of them got any sleep. He adds in a confessional that the partying in the house is getting a bit out of control and that it’s not how they were raised.

Moreover, Jeremiah states that the male cast members bringing women home “really messes up” the mood of the house. He adds that Fannie is upset, and Ada doesn’t approve of the behavior and that nobody likes it.

Johnny also expresses his disapproval towards the Return to Amish season 7 male cast members, one of whom is his girlfriend’s brother, Ray. In a confessional, he adds that he was very upset that Ray brought the girls to the house because it’s a bad influence on him and Rosanna. He adds:

"I just don’t want the temptations to be there."

TLC Network @TLC Rosanna is struggling to make a big decision on #ReturnToAmish , Tuesdays at 10/9c. Rosanna is struggling to make a big decision on #ReturnToAmish, Tuesdays at 10/9c. https://t.co/GOHLLhoGTK

He further states that the boys’ behavior is disgraceful and that he doesn’t want to marry into a family that brings disgrace to his family and that’s what Ray’s doing.

Tune in on Tuesday, April 25, at 10 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Return to Amish season 7.

