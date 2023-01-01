What time will RHOP season 7 episode 12 air? Release date, synopsis, and more explored

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The New Year episode will document the cast members as they navigate personal relationships, professional commitments, complicated dynamics, and more, presenting viewers with a significant amount of drama throughout the one-hour time frame.

Episode 12 of RHOP will feature Karen's live show, where the ladies talk about several unresolved issues between them and discuss the complicated relationship between Mia and her then-best friend Jacqueline. The episode will also see a new arrival that will create chaos among the castmates. Viewers will have to tune in and see what's in store for them this brand new year.

Season 7 of RHOP has been extremely popular among the audience since its premiere as the ladies have succeeded in bringing more spice and heat to this installment of the show. Cast members include Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Mia Thornton, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, and Jacqueline Blake.

RHOP season 7 episode 12 will see cast members talk about Mia's relationships

This week's episode of RHOP is all set to bring its viewers an equal dose of laughter and drama as the ladies set out to visit Karen's show and indulge in some gossip. While some will try to keep it to themselves, others will be seen spreading news and rumors to fellow cast members, eventually causing some drama that is sure to follow in the next few episodes.

The official synopsis of RHOP, titled Mic Drop, reads:

"Karen hosts her first-ever live show as the ladies brace themselves for a Grande Dame Experience; Mia and Gordon discuss their relationship with Jacqueline."

In a few preview clips released by RHOP, the new year episode teases the beginning of some of the most dramatic events that are to be followed in the upcoming weeks. After Gizelle and Robyn's successful live show of the podcast Reasonably Shady, it was Karen Huger who was seen hosting her own live show, The Grand Dame & Friends. Huger also called herself the "Muhammed Ali" of the live shows.

Cast members, including Gizelle, Robyn, Ashley, Mia, and Jacqueline, gathered for the show and got to talking. They were soon joined by Candiace, who brought her mother along. The ladies talked about Charrisse sharing an inappropriate video on the show, following which Gizelle revealed that Charrisse was a little sour about not being invited to Karen's show.

Meanwhile, RHOP duo Gizelle and Robyn decided to confront Mia over her relationship with Jacqueline. Karen had previously talked about her interactions with Mia on the same and shared the details that the latter told her privately. Mia, however, maintained that she and her best friend have shared each other's boyfriends in the past and have also been involved in relationships together.

Moreover, the Grand Dame also informed the ladies that Mia and her husband Gordon allegedly slept with friend Peter Thomas' girlfriend. Gizelle and Robyn were disappointed with Mia hiding the information from them. Mia revealed that it happened the night before her wedding during Gordon's bachelor party.

In another RHOP preview clip, Ashley's friend Deborah was seen joining the ladies for a session and making major revelations. She stated that Candiace's husband Chris and Wendy's husband Eddie had apparently flirted with her. When Candiace heard the gossip later on in the episode, she refused to speak with Deborah, calling the latter a "Sesame Street character."

Season 7 of RHOP is getting interesting with each passing week. If the previews are anything to go by, then viewers can expect the tension among some cast members to rise in the upcoming episodes. The gossip, rumors, and allegations are set to continue, leading to major confrontations, conflicts, and fights. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness how things play out.

Don't forget to tune in to the brand new episode on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

