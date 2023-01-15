What time will RHOP season 7 episode 14 air on Bravo? Tension between friends and more details explored

RHOP season 7 returns for another explosive episode this week. The housewives are on a trip to Mexico, but even a vacation isn’t enough to keep them off of each other. In the upcoming episode, the women weigh in on Karen and Charrisse’s situation.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Shake-Ups and Makeups, reads:

"Karen shares why she ended her friendship with Charrisse, but the ladies are still doubtful about her story; Mia does something that puts her friendship with Jacqueline in danger."

Tune in on Sunday, January 15, at 8 pm ET on Bravo to watch the upcoming episode of RHOP.

The housewives continue their Mexico trip in the upcoming episode of RHOP

While the housewives are on vacation, not everything is fun and games for the RHOP season 7 cast. After an explosive fight between Charrisse and Karen that was showcased in episode 13, the women sit down to share another meal.

In a sneak peek uploaded to social media, Gizelle tells the group that if there’s going to be “a queen of Potomac,” it would be Charrisse. Karen immediately asks her co-star to stop talking or addressing the situation further since it involves her and because she’s done.

She said:

"I receive your thoughts. I heard you. I let you have your moment, but there is nothing else to discuss on this issue."

The RHOP stars are unhappy with this behavior and tell her that she can’t “shut down” a conversation. While Karen is still persistent about not wanting to talk about it, Robyn steps in and states that everyone in the group is “held to the fire” and is held accountable for the things they say or do, however, it seems like Karen’s off limits.

She asks her if that is the case, and she says no, but since she’s done talking about it, it’s as if the rest of them are just talking to themselves about the incident.

Robyn added:

"The behavior last night is extremely contradictory of the person and the woman that Karen tries to present herself to be. And trying to flip a sincere gesture of trying to support you in your time of grief."

Before the RHOP star could finish, she is cut off by Karen, who asks her not to bring up her mother. When Robyn tries to explain to her that she is not talking about her mother, the former throws back, “grief is my mother.”

In her confessional, Robyn said that Karen knows how to deflect from real issues and real conversions with the shields she puts up, which include her husband, her kids, and now her mother.

In another sneak peek, the women seem calmer as they are seen getting ready to swim in the cenotes. Karen is the first one to get into the cold water and asks Ashley to jump in. The RHOP star jumps into the water and is seen enjoying herself.

In her confessional, she explained that she has previously swum in “quite a few” cenotes and that the experiences have proven to be transformational in her life. She hopes that the other housewives can also experience being in nature and being present. She wishes that they can absorb the positivity and the vibes, however, that might not be the case.

As some fans put it, while Ashley was having her “eat, pray, love” moment, the other RHOP cast members were not. They were worried about bugs, mosquitoes, and parasites.

