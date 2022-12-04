What time will RHOP season 7 episode 9 air? Release date, synopsis, and more explored

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 7 is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

The one-hour episode is set to document the cast members as they navigate relationships, personal issues, and friendships. The ladies are all set to bring up more gossip, scandals, fights, and confrontations this week, keeping viewers hooked.

Season 7 of RHOP has been extremely dramatic since the premiere. Cast members include Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, and Mia Thornton.

Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, who previously appeared in season 1 of the show, returned for the second installment as a friend of the cast. Mia's former best friend, Jacqueline Blake, has also joined the star cast.

While some cast members in this installment have been termed fan favorites, others have been severely criticized by viewers for their behavior. Fans even want the show to be recast, considering the amount of bias, racial discrimination, and allegations that have come up this season.

Only time will tell if the ladies are able to resolve their differences.

What to expect from RHOP season 7 episode 9?

This week, the ladies are set to continue celebrating the Grand Dame, Karen Huger's birthday. The past few weeks of the season have been extremely dramatic considering the ongoing feud between Mia and Wendy.

Following the dramatic altercation two weeks ago, the rest of the ladies began taking sides. While Wendy was rarely seen on last week's episode, Mia was frustrated at Karen.

The official synopsis of the RHOP episode reads:

"Karen and Mia struggle to recover after an explosive confrontation; when Candiace is caught talking trash about the group to the public, Robyn confronts the issue with the help of a special guest; Ashley brings a rumor about Karen to the table."

After the altercation with Wendy, Mia felt that Karen didn't have her back. She was previously seen talking to her husband Gordon about the same. The two ladies got into an argument by the end of last week's episode, which seemed to have fractured their relationship. A few preview clips released by Bravo this week tease more drama.

As the RHOP housewives gathered for Karen's birthday dinner, the Grand Dame was seen telling fellow castmates that Mia wasn't hosting the dinner anymore because of their argument and that it was going to be a simple dinner.

The ladies then gathered for dinner and although Mia arrived late, they were seen having a gala time discussing their favorite "Karen moments," and enjoying a fire dance.

jay @JaysRealityBlog twitter.com/i/web/status/1… #RHOP Sneak Peek — The ladies share their favorite Karen moments at her birthday dinner. #RHOP Sneak Peek — The ladies share their favorite Karen moments at her birthday dinner. ❤️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/BhUvz0YH6w

Another preview clip showed the cast members gathering for a group dinner. While the ladies were having multiple conversations, Ashley took herself aside and asked Wendy to join her.

She explained that the trip was primarily organized to celebrate Karen's birthday and Wendy, who is a friend, should be with them, irrespective of the feud with Mia. However, Wendy didn't seem too happy about that.

After Wendy joined in, the RHOP ladies were seen confronting one another over issues. Robyn played a voice note that had Candiace speaking about fellow castmates, and Ashley was seen bringing up rumors about Karen dating other men, which infuriated the latter.

RHOP is halfway into its seventh season and there is still a lot more to come. The cast members are set to get involved in more gossip, rumors, and allegations as the mid-season trailer teases a significant amount of drama.

Gizelle's ex-husband Jamal will be seen making an appearance, while Robyn will plan her wedding with Juan Dixon.

Viewers are also set to witness Karen's fight with Charrisse, with multiple rumors surrounding the former and Wendy fighting through a major health scare. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's more in store for them on the Bravo series.

Poll : 0 votes