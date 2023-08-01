What time will Riverdale season 7 episode 17 air on The CW? Release date, plot, and more

The seventh season of Riverdale is set to drop its 17th episode of The CW on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 9 pm ET (tentative time). The ongoing season of the show continues to garner significant viewership and critical acclaim. It is inching closer towards its conclusion and viewers have been eagerly waiting to find out how the beloved teenagers' stories pan out in the upcoming few episodes.

The show centers around a group of teenagers who try to expose some of the mysteries lurking in their town. It depicts their relationship with each other and the various challenges they face as they deal with high school and adolescence. Riverdale is helmed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Riverdale season 7 episode 17 will focus Betty seeking Toni and Cheryl's help

A short 20-second promo for Riverdale season 7 episode 17 briefly depicts a number of key events set to unfold in the latest episode. Titled Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Four: A Different Kind of Cat, the new episode is expected to focus on Betty seeking Toni and Cheryl's help after deciding to get her book published. A brief description of the episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''Betty enlists help from Cheryl and Toni after deciding she's going to publish her own book; Veronica, Kevin and Clay host Hollywood movie star Josie McCoy; Archie's attempt to take his poetry to the next level doesn't go as planned.''

Apart from that, not much else is known regarding the plot of the upcoming episode. The previous episode, titled Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Three: Stag, depicted Julian finding a stag film, following which he gets the gang over to his place for a watch party.

With quite a few more episodes still left in the ongoing final season, fans can expect a lot more drama and plot twists that could set things up for a memorable finale later this month.

More details about Riverdale plot and cast

Riverdale tells the story of a group of teenagers who set out to uncover some of the most puzzling mysteries in their town. They discover that their town isn't as peaceful and rosy as it may seem from the outside as certain evil forces threaten to wreak havoc. Rotten Tomatoes describes the show as:

''Archie Andrews starts the school year with the world weighing on his shoulders. He's decided he wants to pursue a future in the music business, but his recently ended clandestine relationship with the music teacher has left him without a mentor, and his friendship with Jughead Jones is in a bad place.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Things look like they might be turning around when Veronica Lodge, a new girl, arrives. Despite the instant chemistry, Veronica is hesitant to risk a friendship with Betty -- who has a crush on Archie -- to pursue anything. Amidst all the small-town banality lurks a mystery: the recent tragic death of Jason Blossom, the twin brother of beautiful and popular troublemaker, Cheryl.''

The show features KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, and many others playing significant supporting characters.

Don't forget to catch Riverdale season 7 episode 17 on The CW on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.