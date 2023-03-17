What time will Servant season 4 episode 10 air on Apple TV+? Release date, time, plot, and more

Apple TV's hit show Servant, which has held on to viewers' attention with its exciting plot and talented cast, is returning again this week with a much-anticipated episode 10 of its fourth season on Friday, March 17, at 12.00 am ET.

The previous episode ended on a cliffhanger where Sean and Julian came clean to Dorothy about Leanne. While Leanne was waiting in the house, Sean secretly invited Dorothy to meet the duo in their car. They told her that Leanne was mentally unstable and that she was lying to Dorothy and manipulating her.

When Dorothy has a breakdown, they try to console her. Later, when the three confronted Leanne, she told Dorothy that she has the power to bring Jericho back to life. Being a mother, it seemed impossible for Dorothy to say no, but Sean and Julian tried to persuade her not to give in since Leanne was lying. The episode ended before Dorothy could give her final answer.

What do we know about Servant season 4 episode 10?

How to watch

M. Night Shyamalan @MNightShyamalan 409 was the last episode I directed. It was an episode written by my daughter Ishana. It was so emotional to direct these characters for the last time. I had to direct this episode. When you see it, you’ll see why. #Servant 409 was the last episode I directed. It was an episode written by my daughter Ishana. It was so emotional to direct these characters for the last time. I had to direct this episode. When you see it, you’ll see why. #Servant https://t.co/NtQPZ0pkGz

The upcoming episode will be released on the Apple TV streaming platform since the series is an original on the streaming platform.

New episodes are released weekly on Fridays. For those without a subscription, the show can be purchased on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Video, and other digital video stores.

The upcoming episode's plot synopsis

Titled Fallen, episode 10 will be the season finale episode, wherein we can expect to see Dorothy make a decision. Will she give in to Leanne’s fantasy, the promise of having Jericho still alive, or will she believe Sean and Julian and accept that Jericho is dead forever?

Dorothy will have a tough time making a choice as she has just found out that it was her fault that her son died and it is likely that she will make a deal with the devil to have him back. Hopefully, we will find out if Leanne has supernatural powers, or if the baby was real at all, and why Leanne wants to manipulate the family.

The IMDb plot synopsis for Apple TV's Servant reads as:

"A Philadelphia couple are in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens a door for a mysterious force to enter their home."

Watch the trailer for season 4 here:

Cast list explored for the series

Servant season 4 cast list consists of a number of talented actors who make the show so much more exciting and thrilling to watch:

Lauren Ambrose portrays Dorothy Turner.

Toby Kebbell plays Sean Turner.

Nell Tiger Free in the role of Leanne Grayson.

Rupert Grint portrays Julian Pearce.

Mason Belford performs Jericho.

Boris McGiver features as uncle, George.

Tony Revolori presents Tobe.

Directed by the talented M. Night Shyamalan, who is known for his horror features and plot twists, it is likely that Servant season 4 will end with another twisted cliffhanger which will leave fans wanting more.

