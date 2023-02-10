What time will Servant season 4 episode 5 air on Apple TV+? Release date, preview, and more details explored

Servant season 4, the latest season of the hair-raising psychological horror thriller series, is all set to return with its fifth episode on the popular streaming platform Apple TV+ this Friday, February 10, 2023, at 12 am ET / PT or 5 am GMT.

So far, Servant season 4 reviews have been quite impressive. Without a doubt, fans of this Tony Basgallop series have been eagerly waiting to witness what is about to come their way in the upcoming episode, especially after the preceding episode, titled Boo!, ended on such a chilling note.

All about Servant season 4, episode 5, before it debuts on Apple TV+

What can fans expect from the upcoming episode?

The highly awaited fifth episode of the thriller series' season 4 will be released on Friday, February 10, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+. The airtime of the episode is 12 am ET / PT or 5 am GMT.

In Servant season 4 episode 4, titled Neighbors, fans witnessed Leanne taking it upon herself to traumatize and terrorize her adversaries on the eve of Halloween. The previous episode also displayed Sean finally beginning to see Leanne's true nature.

Season 4's latest episode 5 has been tilted, Neighbors. Kara Lee Corthron has served as the writer of the episode. The official synopsis for the upcoming episode 5, given by Apple TV+, reads:

"Sean and Dorothy host the new neighbours on Spruce Street with plans to finally get Leanne out of the house."

The official synopsis hints at what to expect from the new episode. By the looks of it, it is quite understandable that the episode will showcase a highly spine-chilling series of events, including Dorothy and Sean hosting the new Spruce Street neighbors to finally get rid of Leanne.

Thus, it is safe to say that the episode is bound to take viewers on a riveting rollercoaster ride.

The Servant season 4 cast list and plot

The intriguing lead cast list for the Apple TV+ series entails Rupert Grint as Dorothy's alcoholic brother Julian Pearce, Lauren Ambrose as Dorothy Turner, Nell Tiger Free as Leanne Grayson, and Toby Kebbell as Sean Turner.

The recurring cast list for the series' fourth season includes Tony Revolori as Tobe, Jack and James Hoogerwerff as "Baby Jericho," Phillip James Brannon as Matthew Roscoe, Boris McGiver as Uncle George, Molly Griggs as Isabelle Carrick, Alison Elliott as Aunt May Markhem, and Todd Waring as Frank Pearce.

Season 4 of the series was released on Apple TV+ on January 13, 2023. The official synopsis for the psychological horror series' season 4 reads:

"From M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home."

Don't forget to watch Servant season 4, episode 5, exclusively on Apple TV+ on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 12 am ET / PT.

