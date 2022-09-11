What time will She-Hulk episode 5 air on Disney Plus and will Daredevil make an appearance? Details explored

The fifth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to air on Disney+ on September 15, 2022. At this point, fans are eagerly looking forward to Daredevil's entry in the series. While it's not confirmed that Daredevil will make an appearance in the upcoming episode, fans can expect his entry soon in the series.

The first four episodes have received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised the show's lighthearted feel. Read on to find out the release time of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, plot, and more details.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law release time on Disney+, what to expect, cast and more details

Episode 5 is expected to drop on Disney+ on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET. Marvel recently dropped a new sneak peek of the show, which teases Daredevil whilst offering a peek into the numerous thrilling events set to unfold throughout the rest of the season. Matt Murdock tells Jen at one point,

''I think you're in a unique position to do some real good. Jen Walters can use the law to help people when society fails them. She-Hulk can help people when the law fails them.''

The sneak peek ends with Jen saying (presumably about Matt Murdock/Daredevil),

''This guy is really kinda doing it for me.''

While the sneak peek teases Daredevil's entry, there's no confirmation as to which episode we will get to see the iconic character. The new footage offers a mysterious and sort of romantic portrait of Daredevil's equation with Jen Walters, and it'll be interesting to see their relationship as well as Daredevil's role in the narrative.

The first four episodes received highly positive reviews from critics and viewers, with praise mostly directed towards the show's entertaining plot, lighthearted vibe, and performances by the cast. As the show is almost halfway through and with a few more arcs left to be explored, it'll be fascinating to see how it pans out.

A quick look at She-Hulk: Attorney at Law cast

The show features Tatiana Maslany in the lead role of Jennifer Walters, aka, She-Hulk. Jennifer is a highly talented lawyer with mysterious superpowers that can transform her into a gigantic green figure called She-Hulk. Maslany's performance in the series has received immense critical acclaim and is one of the defining elements of the show.

Maslany is also known for her performances in Orphan Black, Heartland, and The Nativity, to name a few. The show also features several other prominent actors in significant supporting roles, including:

Jameela Jamil as Mary MacPherran

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner

Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky

Benedict Wong as Wong

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock

The series is helmed by Jessica Gao, a noted writer and producer who's known for her work on several popular shows like Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, Silicon Valley, Corporate, and many more.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is available for streaming on Disney+. The fifth episode of the show will be released on the platform on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

