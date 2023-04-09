Freeform's new comedy drama series, Single Drunk Female, is expected to premiere on the channel on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 10 pm ET, as per CinemaBlend, before airing on Hulu the next day. The show explores the life of a young woman whose life takes a surprising turn after she experiences a meltdown at a media firm.

It focuses on her journey towards sobriety and rediscovering her true self while dealing with a number of challenges along the way. The show features Sofia Black-D'Elia in the lead role, alongside many other notable actors portraying key supporting roles.

Freeform's Single Drunk Female season 2 trailer continues to focus on Samantha's chaotic life

Freeform dropped the official trailer for Single Drunk Female on March 29, 2023, briefly depicting several key moments from protagonist Samatha's life that viewers can see in the upcoming installment.

The trailer opens with Samantha looking for a home to move into. It reveals a number of pivotal moments from the new season, without giving away any major spoilers that could ruin the fans' viewing experience. Freeform's official YouTube channel has also shared a short tagline that perfectly captures the story of season 2. It reads:

''It turns out that the road to adulthood is just as hard as the path to recovery.''

Based on the trailer and description, fans can look forward to another chaotic and exciting season, full of hilarious and awkward moments as Samatha continues to deal with her inner demons.

The series' second season reportedly features a total of 10 episodes, all of which are expected to air on Hulu on April 13, 2023. The first season has received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics praising the show's humor and nuanced exploration of complex themes like adulthood and self-discovery, among many other things.

A quick look at Single Drunk Female cast

Single Drunk Female centers on the life of a young woman struggling with alcoholism and her own inner demons. It depicts how she manages to get sober while also dealing with complex relationships. Here's the official synopsis of the show, according to Freeform's YouTube channel:

''After a public flame-out at a New York media company, 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Back in Greater Boston, Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place. Confronted with remnants of her old life, including run-ins with her perfect former best friend, who is now dating her ex, Samantha sets out on a path to move past her worst self and figure out her best self. Kinda.''

Sofia Black-D'Elia dons the role of the protagonist in the film, and she's received critical acclaim for her performance in the first season. Her other acting credits include Gossip Girl, Skins, and The Mick, to name a few.

The rest of the cast features actors like Sasha Compère, Rebecca Henderson as Olivia, Lily Mae Harrington as Felicia, and many more.

Viewers can watch Single Drunk Female on Freeform on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

