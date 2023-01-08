What time will Sister Wives season 17 tell-all finale air? Release date, synopsis, and more explored

The third and final part of Sister Wives season 17 tell-all will air on Sunday, January 8 at 10 pm ET. The hour-long episode will be uploaded on TLC Go and Discovery+ one day after the television premiere.

In the episode, Kody will finally tell the viewers if Robyn is his favorite wife. Other wives will also comment on Kody's relationship with Robyn and how it affected their own marriages.

TLC's description of the upcoming episode reads,

"In this final episode of one-on-one interviews, Kody is confronted with the question of whether he has a favourite wife. Then, Kody and Janelle open up about the conflict over holidays and reveal the status of their relationship."

Meri shares her doubts about reconnecting with Kody in Sister Wives season 17 tell-all part 3

This week's episode of Sister Wives will have some surprising relevations in store for viewers as Janelle and Kody will announce their separation. In a preview, Kody can be heard saying that Janelle disrespected her and was chasing Christine after the separation. Christine, on the other hand, will side with Janelle as she says in a preview that the latter was frustrated with her marriage.

Janelle also explains in a preview that Kody was indifferent to their marriage. Meanwhile, Meri will reveal that Kody is not the same person he married, while Robyn will shockingly announce that the other wives "handed" Kody to her after their marriage.

In an exclusive video, Meri says that she is unsure if she and Kody will ever reconnect.

What happened on Sister Wives season 17 tell-all part 2?

Last week on Sister Wives, Janelle mentioned that Christine was hoping to find a partner who cherishes her. Kody blamed Christine for badmouthing him in front of his kids and painting him like the bad guy. He also said that he never loved Christine and married her under pressure as she was "asking to be in the family."

Kody called Christine the "royalty of our church" and said that he married her just because of his ego as a polygamist. Meanwhile, Christine revealed that Kody also talked about his other wives behind their backs, but it was just venting and not badmouthing. The former also clarified later on that she did not stop Kody from reconciling with Meri, although Robyn said that she remembered the incident.

TLC's description of the last episode reads,

"As the sit-downs continue, the Browns reveal difficulties that go back decades, including a short time where Janelle left the family; the family discusses Kody's meltdown, and Robyn shares anger over the lack of support from her sister wives."

Kody discussed the early days of his polygamous lifestyle and explained that things were very tough when Janelle joined him and Meri. He also revealed that Janelle left their marriage for some time because of all the issues in their household. The latter also mentioned that she wanted to work on herself and was afraid to move to another place.

Reflecting on the past, Kody said that things improved when Christine joined their house and later on all of them shifted to separate homes. Christine, meanwhile, confessed that she did not realize she was shunning Robyn from her life but was shocked after Kody screamed at her during an argument. On the other hand, Janelle said that Kody often painted Robyn as the perfect angel.

The cast members are already shooting Sister Wives season 18, although no release date has been announced.

