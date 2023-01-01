What time will Sister Wives season 17 tell-all part 2 air? Release date, plot, and more explored

After a week’s break due to the Christmas holidays, TLC’s popular show Sister Wives is back with another episode. The second part of season 17 tell-all (episode 16) will air on TLC on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 10 pm ET. The episode will be uploaded on TLC Go a day after the television broadcast.

The upcoming episode will comprise major revelations and some very serious accusations against Christine made by Kody. Host Sukanya Krishnan will be seen asking the cast some difficult questions about their marriage as well as their relationship with each other.

Sister Wives season 17 tell-all part 2 will see Kody confronting Christine

TLC’s description of the upcoming episode reads,

"As the sit-downs continue, the Browns reveal difficulties that go back decades, including a short time where Janelle left the family; the family discusses Kody's meltdown, and Robyn shares anger over the lack of support from her sister wives."

This week on Sister Wives, Janelle will reveal that she has been separated from Kody for the past several months as she is no longer in love with him. Meanwhile, Kody will also announce that he has no intention of getting back together with Janelle, who does not respect him.

The wives will also talk about Robyn being Kody’s favorite partner, while Janelle will even accuse her of influencing Kody’s decisions in a promo. Kody, on the other hand, will hold Christine accountable for talking behind other wives' backs, although Christine will label it as just "venting."

Kody will also accuse Christine, his third wife, of breaking his children's hearts and for blaming the divorce on him. The latter, however, will reject most allegations but accept that she has been shunning Robyn for many years.

Recap of Sister Wives season 17 tell-all part 1

TLC's description of the first part of the tell-all episode reads,

"The Brown family sits down individually to discuss the challenges they have faced over the past year. Kody and Christine give insight about their separation, while Meri learns of an instance when Kody thought about reconciling."

Last week on Sister Wives, Kody shocked host Sukanya by confessing that he had once thought of reconciling with Meri when she made 30 Rice Krispies on their 30th wedding anniversary. However, when he announced the news to his three "best friends" (wives), Christine began to yell, claiming that she was in a loveless marriage.

This led to Kody backing away from his decision to restart an intimate relationship with Meri. The latter was also shocked to hear the confession and revealed that Kody had told her the same day (on their 30th wedding anniversary) that he was not coming back to her.

Christine stated that she did not want to be in a marriage with no intimacy and, therefore, decided to leave Kody, who revealed that Christine used to throw temper tantrums all the time against other wives. Meanwhile, Robyn revealed that she was hurt when Christine said that she did not want to have a relationship with her after the divorce.

Christine explained that at the time, she did not understand that Robyn was also talking about her kids but refused to reconnect with her. Christine accepted the blame that she stopped hanging out with Meri but revealed that the latter was very rude to her in Vegas.

Sister Wives airs on TLC every Sunday at 10 pm ET and is produced by Bill Hayes and Kirk Streb.

