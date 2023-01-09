What time will Southern Hospitality season 1 episode 6 air on Bravo? Release date, plot, and more explored

Southern Hospitality is set to return with its weekly episode on Monday. While the cast has had their fair share of fun, Leva Bonaparte is not happy with their behavior, especially with the content they’ve been putting out on social media.

The upcoming episode’s synopsis reads:

"Grace Lilly tries to impress Leva by creating a new event at Bourbon and Bubbles, but worries no one will support her after the disastrous trip to Charlotte; Joe Bradley pursues a promotion that could impact his budding romance with Mia."

Southern Hospitality season 1 episode 6 will air on Monday, January 9, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Southern Hospitality’s Leva is unhappy with her team’s online presence

The cast of Southern Hospitality work under Leva Bonaparte at the Republic Garden and Lounge. While they like to let loose every once in a while, the boss wished that her employees had taken matters into their own hands about the content they or their friends put on social media.

In a promo for the upcoming episode uploaded to Bravo, the bosswoman can be seen continuing her conversation with them about the same, which she initialed at the end of the previous episode. Leva tells them that if they want to party with people, they are free to go out with Trevor since he doesn’t work for her. However, she added:

"He’s not held to my standards, you guys are."

Further, Leva told the Southern Hospitality cast that if Trevor takes a video of them that they don’t think should be on Instagram, it’s the cast's responsibility to tell him that.

In her confessional, Leva said that the female members of her crew are “stunning” and “smart” and she doesn’t know if it’s because she’s from a different generation, but she found the incident to be demeaning. The bosswoman further tells the crew that their faces and their Instagrams are their business cards.

Since some of the cast members have Leva’s business name in their bios, associating themselves with her, she wants them to grow and make smart choices. When Leva tells the group that they’re almost 30 years old, Will decides to step in and correct her by telling her that not all of them are quite there. However, this doesn’t sit well with the bosslady.

Meanwhile, Mikel begins to explain his perspective on the matter, saying:

"I think we’re all having fun and posting things and I’m not saying its right."

However, before he can finish his point, Maddie intervenes and states that they’re beautiful women who are comfortable in their bodies and are “having the time of their lives.” Hearing this, Leva responds by saying:

"I don’t give a s*** what your answers are to it, end of discussion."

Needless to say, it is quite evident that the boss is not particularly happy with the cast member's explanations.

Grace gets ready for her event

The Southern Hospitality clip further showcased Grace getting ready to put on an event and is grateful that Lucia is there to support her. The event will be “pink, rose, flowers” and will cater to women.

She opens up to Lucia about her path to spiritual awakening, telling her co-star that she thinks not everyone in their group knows who they are. Grace also stated that she’s been on the journey since she was 15 or 16 and went through a bad phase as well.

In her confessional, Grace revealed that as a teenager, she went after the bad boys and was constantly chasing that thrill until she was caught joyriding in a stolen vehicle. She added:

"I needed that judge to send me away. I’ll never forget when that judge said “you could have been dead in a ditch somewhere."

The upcoming episode will see Grace being busy making sure her ladies' night event is a success. Tune in on Monday, January 9, to see what happens when the women come out to party on the latest episode of Southern Hospitality on Bravo and Peacock.

