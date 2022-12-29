What time will Star Trek: Prodigy season 1 episode 20 (season finale) air on Paramount+? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Star Trek: Prodigy, the animated series based on the popular Star Trek series, is all set to conclude its first season, with episode 20 airing on December 29, 2022, at 3 am EST on Paramount+.

As fans of the show may realize, the first part of Supernova took the story to quite an interesting point, where the crew faced the choice of making the ultimate sacrifice to save the Starfleet. This will also be the plot point of the upcoming season finale. The first part of the finale dropped on December 22, 2022, and managed to excite fans quite a bit.

The second part of the finale, titled Supernova part 2, is set to end the saga following a mid-season break, almost a year after the series by Kevin and Dan Hageman originally began in October 2021.

Star Trek: Prodigy season 1 finale - What does the ultimate sacrifice mean?

Star Trek: Prodigy has received great critical and audience acclaim, getting a nod for a season renewal while the first one was ongoing. The synopsis for Supernova part 2 states that the crew must make the "ultimate sacrifice" to save the Starfleet. It reads:

"As the Federation hangs in the balance, the crew must make the ultimate sacrifice to save Starfleet’s future."

Though in conventional storytelling terms, an "ultimate sacrifice" does indicate a major character's death, because of the cast update from the second season, it is unlikely that any of the main characters will get killed off at the end of this one. This may vary given the reputation of the unpredictable Star Trek universe, but it does make us question what the synopsis means.

Aaron J. Waltke @GoodAaron



“SUPERNOVA, PT. 2”

Written by

Directed by Ben Hibon



As the Federation hangs in the balance, the crew must make the ultimate sacrifice to save Starfleet’s future.



Who will tip the scales of fate? Late tonight is the season finale of #StarTrekProdigy “SUPERNOVA, PT. 2”Written by @brothershageman Directed by Ben HibonAs the Federation hangs in the balance, the crew must make the ultimate sacrifice to save Starfleet’s future.Who will tip the scales of fate? Late tonight is the season finale of #StarTrekProdigy!“SUPERNOVA, PT. 2”Written by @brothershagemanDirected by Ben HibonAs the Federation hangs in the balance, the crew must make the ultimate sacrifice to save Starfleet’s future. Who will tip the scales of fate? https://t.co/TkFBADYjBq

As per the previous episode, things are quite complicated in the Star Trek: Prodigy world right now. The loose ends will be tied up to a certain extent before the series completely shuts down for the season. Viewers can also expect a few cliffhangers for the budding interest in the second season.

The second part of Supernova does have some intriguing names in the crew list. It is written by co-creators Kevin and Dan Hageman and directed by executive producer Ben Hibon.

About Star Trek: Prodigy

The series is a part of Alex Kurtzman's expanded Star Trek Universe. During an interview with TrekCore, co-head writer Aron Waltke spoke about the title of the finale, which shares its name with the official video game for the series. Waltke said:

"Well, video game takes place between “A Moral Star, Part 2” and “Asylum,” so it’s not a retelling of the events of the game — but thematically, you’ll find that there’s some spiritual overlap."

Star Trek: Prodigy stars Jason Mantzoukas, Angus Imrie, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Rylee Alazraqui, and Dee Bradley Baker as the voices of the young crew, with Jimmi Simpson, John Noble, and Kate Mulgrew in additional voice roles.

Other recurring characters include Bonnie Gordon as the USS Protostar's computer, Robert Beltran as Chakotay: the original captain of the Protostar, Jameela Jamil as Ensign Asencia/the Vindicator, a member of the Diviner's species masquerading as an officer aboard the USS Dauntless, and Billy Campbell as Thadiun Okona, a rogue freighter captain.

The finale of Star Trek: Prodigy will premiere on December 29, 2022, at 3 am EST on Paramount+.

Poll : 0 votes