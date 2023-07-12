The fifth episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 is all set to air on Paramount+ on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The widely popular sci-fi series tells the fascinating story of a starship crew exploring various worlds across the galaxy. The crew is led by the highly charismatic Captain Christopher Pike.

The series has received largely positive reviews from viewers and critics and it continues to garner strong viewership. The cast is led by actor Anson Mount, who plays the role of the protagonist, with various others playing important supporting characters. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is helmed by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 5 is expected to focus on Mr. Spock

Paramount+ is yet to put out a promo or preview for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 5, but based on various reports online, fans can expect the new episode to focus on Mr. Spock. Here's the official synopsis of the episode, as per Star Trek's official website:

''A shuttle accident leads to Spock’s Vulcan DNA being removed by aliens, making him fully human and completely unprepared to face T’Pring’s family during an important ceremonial dinner.''

Apart from that, more details regarding the upcoming episode are not yet known at this point. The previous episode, titled Among the Lotus Eaters, depicted Captain Christopher Pike and his team arriving on a planet that erases all memories. Rotten Tomatoes describes the episode as:

''Returning to a planet that dredges up tragic memories, Captain Pike and his landing party find themselves forgetting everything, including their identities, as he confronts a ghost from his past.''

As the series is nearing its halfway mark, viewers can expect more action and drama in the remaining few episodes of the season. So far, the current season has received widely positive reviews from fans and critics.

A quick look at Star Trek: Strange New Worlds plot and cast

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds focuses on the lives of various people on a starship. The sci-fi series depicts their numerous adventures as they look to explore several worlds across the galaxy. Take a look at the official synopsis of the second season of the show:

''In season two of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilisations.''

The description further states,

''The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any Star Trek series.''

The cast features popular actor Anson Mount in the lead role as Christopher Pike, and his performance brilliantly defines the tone of the series. The show also stars numerous other actors in supporting roles like Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Ethan Peck as Spock, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, and many more.

Don't forget to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 5 on Paramount+ on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

