The 6th episode of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 is all set to arrive on the streaming platform on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The second season continues to surprises with dramatic plot-twists and keeps viewers engaged and entertained.

The show focuses on the crew of a starship who set out to explore the various worlds across the gargantuan galaxy. It features Anson Mount in the lead role, alongside various others playing pivotal supporting characters. The series is helmed by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 6 is expected to focus on Uhura

An official trailer/promo/preview for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 6 has not yet been released by Paramount+, but based on various reports online, fans can expect the upcoming episode to focus on the character of Uhura. Viewers can also look forward to the return of Pelia, who was not seen in the last episode.

Apart from that, not many other details regarding the latest episode are known at this point. The previous episode, titled Charades, focused on a number of key events that could potentially alter the course of the story.

It depicted a shuttle accident, following which Spock's Vulcan DNA was removed by the aliens. This was a big moment as it turned him into a normal human being with no mysterious superpowers and was left to face T'Pring's family at a high profile dinner.

As the series has crossed its halfway mark, fans can expect a lot more drama and action in the remaining few weeks as the show looks to lay the ground for an epic finale. The show was renewed for a third season earlier in March this year. However, filming has reportedly been delayed due to the ongoing writers strike.

More details about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds plot and cast

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is part of the beloved Star Trek franchise and delves deep into the lies of a group of people who are on a starship, looking to explore numerous worlds. It focuses on the various kinds of adventures they indulge in and the numerous challenges and dangers that they navigate along the way. Here's the official description of the sci-fi series, as per Paramount+:

''In season two of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilisations.''

The description further reads,

''The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any Star Trek series.''

The star cast of the series includes actors like Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Ethan Peck as Spock, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M'Benga, and many more.

Viewers can stream the latest episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 on Paramount+ on Thursday, July 20, 2023.