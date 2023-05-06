What time will Ted Lasso season 3 episode 9 air on Apple TV+? Release date, plot and more details to know

Ted Lasso season 3 is all set to make its return with its upcoming episode 9 on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 12 am Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on Apple TV+. Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Bill Lawrence, and Joe Kelly have served as creators of the comedy-drama sports series, which has become quite the fan-favorite over the preceding 2 seasons, due to its engaging and entertaining storylines.

Fans of Ted Lasso have been eagerly waiting to witness how the brand new 9th episode of the show's latest season will unfold. Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8, titled, We'll Never Have Paris, featured Ted getting uneasy about Michelle going to Paris with Dr. Jacob, as he suspected that the latter was going to propose to her. However, he was relieved when Michelle returned from Paris without a ring.

The previous episode also displayed Keeley being absolutely terrified after discovering a leaked s*xually explicit video of herself.

Without further ado, let's jump right in to find out all about episode 9 of the series' third season, ahead of the new episode's arrival on Apple TV +.

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 9 has been titled La Locker Room Aux Folles

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 9 plot explored

Ted Lasso @TedLasso Despite what Jeff Goldblum in The Fly and our “tap-to-pay” society may tell us, change can be a good thing. Despite what Jeff Goldblum in The Fly and our “tap-to-pay” society may tell us, change can be a good thing. https://t.co/T4psFA5CzA

Scheduled to be released on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 12 am ET, the highly awaited 9th episode of the Apple TV+ show's third season has been titled, La Locker Room Aux Folles. Chuck Hayward has served as the writer for the upcoming episode, which is about 44 minutes long, as per Apple TV+.

The official synopsis for season 3's episode 9, La Locker Room Aux Folles, given by the streaming platform, reads as follows:

"Colin and Isaac’s friendship is tested. Roy is asked to do a press conference."

The very brief official description for the upcoming episode 9 promises viewers the usual engaging watch that is typical of the series, as they will see Issac and Colin's friendship facing difficulties after it is tested.

The new episode will also showcase Roy getting ready to conduct a significant press conference.

Take a closer look at the cast members for season 3

The cast list for the Apple TV + series' current season includes:

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton

Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins

David Elsendoorn as Jan Maas

Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard

Juno Temple as Keeley Jones

Charlie Hiscock as Will Kitman

Nick Mohammed as Nathan "Nate" Shelley

Stephen Manas as Richard Montlaur

Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone

Moe Jeudy-Lamour as Thierry Zoreaux

Anthony Head as Rupert Mannion

Season 3 of the sports comedy show was first released on March 15, 2023, on Apple TV+. Its official synopsis states:

"In this third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the 'wonder kid,' has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United."

It further states:

"In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt)."

Don't forget to watch episode 9 of Ted Lasso season 3, which will air on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 12 am ET.

