What time will The Afterparty season 2 episode 10 air on Apple TV+? Release date, plot, and more

Episode 10 of The Afterparty season 2, which fans have been waiting for, will be released on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). The comedy murder mystery show has an almost Rashomon-like narrative wherein several people recount a murder in different ways.

The series has received massive critical acclaim, with major praise directed towards its writing, gripping plot, and performances by the cast, among other things. American filmmaker Christopher Miller, who is also known for writing and directing Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, 21 Jump Street (2012), and its sequel, 22 Jump Street, is behind The Afterparty. As of now, the network has yet to renew the series for a new season.

The Afterparty season 2 episode 10 (finale) release timings for different time zones

The release time for The Afterparty season 2 episode 10 is expected to be 12 am ET/9 pm PT, which is known to be Apple TV+'s usual release time. Viewers from different regions around the world can tune into the streaming platform based on their time zones mentioned below:

United Kingdom: 5 am BST on September 6, 2023

Brazil: 1 am BRT on September 6, 2023

Australia: 2 pm AEST on September 6, 2023

South Korea: 1 pm KST on September 6, 2023

India: 9.30 am IST on September 6, 2023

Japan: 1 pm JST on September 6, 2023

What to expect from The Afterparty season 2 episode 10 (finale)? Plot and other details explored

An official trailer or promo for The Afterparty season 2 episode 10 has not yet been released by Apple TV+, but based on Rotten Tomatoes' description of the episode, viewers can expect Vivian and Zoë to figure out the mystery behind Edgar's death. Here's the synopsis:

''Alternating between campy horror and 1980s soap opera, Zoë and her mother, Vivian, fill in the remaining blanks of Edgar's murder.''

There aren't many other specifics regarding the last episode yet, but viewers can expect a cliffhanger at the end of the episode, as based on several reports, the show is expected to be renewed for another season, continuing the ongoing storyline.

So fans can look forward to a nail-biting finale that will provide closure to some sub-plots while leaving the door open for more interesting storylines in the future.

More details about The Afterparty plot and cast

The first season focuses on a shocking murder and depicts how various people remember the incident differently. Season 2 revolves around a wedding and uses the same narrative techniques as the first installment. Here's the synopsis of the second season, as per Apple TV+ Press:

''In season two, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style.''

The cast of season 2 features the likes of John Cho as Ulysses Zhu, Ken Jeong as Feng Zhu, Paul Walter Hauser as Travis Gladrise, Poppy Liu as Grace Zhu, and many others.

You can watch the final episode of The Afterparty season 2 on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.