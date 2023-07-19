What time will The Bachelorette season 20 air now? ABC network makes big changes in schedule

Season 20 of The Bachelorette is midway through, and recently it was announced that the show's network is making some changes to its airtime. In season 20, Charity Lawson became the main cast member and the show premiered on Monday, June 26 at 9 p.m. EDT. The show's one episode lasted two hours, which resulted in it being finished at 11 p.m. EDT.

Now that the show, The Bachelorette, is heading toward its finale, ABC has decided to make a few changes. In accordance with TVLine, the show will now premiere its episode at 8 p.m. EDT beginning on Monday. Those who were planning to watch The Bachelorette season 20 episode 5 can do so on July 24, 2023, at 8 p.m. EDT.

The show will also have nine episodes in total, which means that only five episodes remain to air, according to Rotten Tomatoes. The previous season of the show, in which Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey were the main cast members, had 12 episodes. Prior to this, season 18 of the show with Michelle Young aired only 11 episodes.

There will be a three-hour-long finale episode of The Bachelorette Season 20 scheduled for Aug 21, 2023. This means that the show's finale episode will be released at 8 p.m. ET and it will end at 11 p.m. ET according to the new air time.

Here is what has happened so far in season 20 of The Bachelorette

Charity Lawson is an experienced child and family therapist born and raised in Columbus, Georgia. As part of the show, Charity Lawson entered looking for the love of her life, while 25 men competed to win her heart.

Previously, Charity Lawson appeared in Zach Shallcross' Season 27 of The Bachelor, where she made a strong connection with Zach, but at the end of season 27, Zach chose ER nurse Kaity Biggar from Austin, TX. There has been no update on the date of the couple's wedding, but they are currently living together in Austin, Texas.

Now that the season has reached its fourth episode, there have been a lot of developments. According to the synopsis for The Bachelorette season 20 episode 4:

“Charity and the remaining men venture to Stevenson, Washington, for a week full of scenic dates that take their love to new heights and test their survival skills; drama erupts when a surprise guest crashes the cocktail party.”

During this episode, Charity got a clearer picture of the connection between her and the remaining men after a trip to Stevenson, Washington. As a result of this episode, three contestants were eliminated: Caleb Balgaard, John Buresh, and Michael Barbour.

Other contestants who had been eliminated in previous episodes included Chris Spell, Joe Menzia, Khalid Hassan, Nic Barber, Peter Cappio, Taylor Pegg, John Henry Spurlock, Josh Young, Spencer Storbeck, Caleb Arthur, Kaleb Kim, Warwick Reider, Aaron Schwartzman, Adrian Hassan, and James Pierce.

There are only six contestants remaining out of the 25 that featured on the show at the start. These six men are working hard to win Charity's heart. The contestants who will be seen in the upcoming 5th episode include Aaron Bryant, Dotun Olubeko, Joey Graziadei, Sean McLaughlin, Tanner Courtad, and Xavier Bonner.

On July 24, 2023, fans can catch the newest episode of The Bachelorette Season 20, which begins at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. Besides this, fans can also watch the show's latest episode on Hulu.