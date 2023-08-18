What time will The Chi season 6 episode 3 air on Showtime? Release date, plot, and more

The Chi season 6 episode 3, titled House Party, is slated to arrive on Showtime on August 20, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

The hit drama series centers around a group of people who live in the south side of Chicago. It follows their lives as they encounter numerous challenges including violence, crime, addiction, and poverty while living in the area. However, despite all of their hardships, the individuals' connections with each other give them hope and courage.

The Chi has been lauded by global audiences and critics for its modern storyline and immaculate storytelling. It is written and directed by Lena Waithe, with Aaron Kaplan, Common, and Elwood Reid acting as executive producers.

The Chi season 6 episode 3 release times for different time zones

The Chi season 6 episode 3 is almost here. It is set to be released on August 20, 2023. The release timing for the US is 9 pm ET.

Here are the international release timings for the episode:

United Kingdom: 8 am BST on August 20, 2023

Canada: 9 pm ET on August 19, 2023

Australia: 5 pm AEST on August 20, 2023

India: 2:30 am IST on August 20, 2023

Korea: 11 pm KST on August 20, 2023

Japan: 12 am JST on August 21, 2023

Philipines: 8 am PHT on August 20, 2023

Where to watch/stream The Chi season 6 episode 3?

The upcoming episode, titled House Party, will be available to stream on Showtime. It will also be available for purchase on Paramount Plus on the day of its release.

A quick recap of The Chi season 6 episode 2

The Chi season 6 episode 2 saw Jamal ask for Victor's assistance in reconnecting with his sister shortly after he was sworn in as the city councilman. Emmett and Douda's business partnership, on the other hand, caused friction between him and Kiesha as they both struggled to get used to their living situation.

Rob and Tiffany were given the option of taking a loan from the latter's mother. However, there was only one condition that would help secure the loan from her and that is to find and murder the person who killed her brother.

The episode also saw Bakari offering Shaad a job in the drug trade. However, Shaad faced a major dilemma regarding his future and was therefore hesitant.

The episode ended with Douda finally confronting Emmett about how his relationship with Kiesha was not letting them focus solely on business. Emmett retaliated by saying that he no longer wanted to work with Douda.

What to expect from The Chi season 6 episode 3

The upcoming episode of The Chi will continue numerous storylines from the previous one.

Victor will host a party to commemorate his new position as municipal councilman. He flaunts his new status and makes connections with the people in the neighborhood. However, the party becomes a platform for the characters to address their own problems.

Despite attending the party, Emmett and Keisha's relationship is still tense. Keisha is annoyed at the fact that even with her, Emmett continues to think of his business struggles with Douda. Moreover, the couple will also come face to face with Tiffany and Rob, who are caught in their own predicament to procure a loan from the former's mother.

The party also serves as a medium for Bakari to approach Shaad again about joining the drug business. While Shaad is still hesitant, he is starting to get tempted.