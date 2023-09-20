What time will The Chi season 6 episode 8 air on Showtime? Release date, plot, and more

Episode 8 of The Chi season 6 is set to premiere on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 9 pm ET (tentative time). The episode is expected to drop on Paramount+ with the Showtime plan on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time).

The show explores the lives of various people living on the South Side of Chicago, where a shocking murder brings them all together in unexpected ways. It stars Jacob Latimore in one of the key roles, along with various others playing pivotal supporting characters. Prominent actress and screenwriter Lena Waithe is the creator of the show.

The Chi season 6 episode 8 will depict Alicia confronting Tiff

A 40-second promo for The Chi season 6 episode 8 was released by the network, providing a glimpse into the many pivotal events set to unfold in the upcoming mid-season finale.

Titled Who Shot Ya?, the new episode will depict Alicia setting out to confront Tiff in a highly tense moment. Elsewhere, Darnell goes on to make a bold offer. Here's a short synopsis of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''The aftermath of unexpected events ripples through the city; Darnell makes a bold offer; Alicia confronts Tiff.''

Apart from that, more details regarding the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled Long Live, depicted Kiesha managing to find a breakthrough, thanks to a sudden burst of memory from her past. Meanwhile, tension rose when Bakari set out to confront Nuck. Check out the synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''The community reels at a loss; Jake's sage advice to Victor provides clarity; a past memory sparks a breakthrough for Kiesha; Bakari confronts Nuck; Nina makes a startling confession.''

The upcoming episode will be the mid-season finale, following which the show is set to go on a hiatus. So viewers can expect the episode to end on a cliffhanger, setting things up for the second half of the season. The release date for the second part of the season is yet to be announced.

A quick look at The Chi plot and cast

The Chi depicts the lives of various people brought together by a fateful turn of events in a small neighborhood on the south side of Chicago. Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the show:

''The South Side of Chicago carries daily danger, and the smallest and simplest of decisions can have life or death consequences for the residents. Life continues as the kids prep for school and their parents shuffle off to work. The young adults of the area are trying to scrape a living for themselves, while the elders sit on their front porches and observe the goings on.''

The synopsis further reads,

''The South Side has the potential to crush dreams, and this coming-of-age series focuses on Kevin, a preteen who embraces the normal rites of childhood, Brandon, who makes a leap of faith to succeed in love and life with Jerrika, Emmett, who seeks guidance from his mother, and Ronnie, who is a drifter struggling to be loved. All of them are linked together by sheer coincidence as they seek redemption.''

The cast includes the likes of Jacob Latimore, Michael Epps, Alex R. Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, and Hannaha Hall, among many others.

Don't forget to watch The Chi season 6 episode 8 on Friday, September 22, 2023.