What time will The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart episode 4 air on Prime Video? Release date, plot, and more

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart episode 4 will be released on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 3 am ET/8 am GMT. The show premiered on August 4, 2023, with the simultaneous release of three episodes. These three episodes offered fans valuable insights into the main characters of the series and their perspectives on life, all while navigating the chaos surrounding an orphan named Alice Hart.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart stars Sigourney Weaver as June Hart, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alice Hart, Alyla Browne as young Alice Hart, Asher Keddie as Sally, Leah Purcell as Twig, Frankie Adams as Candy, Alexander England as John, Charlie Vickers as Clem Hart, Tilda Cobham-Hervey as Agnes Hart, Tilda Cobham-Hervey as Agnes Hart and several others.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart episode 4: What to expect from the upcoming episode?

The upcoming episode of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is titled Part 4: River Lily. It is directed by Glendyn Ivin and written by Kirsten Fisher, Kim Wilson, and Sarah Lambert.

The synopsis of the episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes reads:

"Alice Hart finds her life changing dramatically when her parents die in a mysterious fire and she is sent to live with her grandmother on a flower farm."

Part 4: River Lily will continue the gruesome story of Alice Hart and her mysterious family. So far Alice has learned that her mother and father were not the only relatives she had. Neither her father nor her mother ever spoke about their family members, so Alice never learned about the existence of her grandmother, June Heart.

June is a strong woman with relentless determination and integrity. After the horrific passing of her son and daughter-in-law, she took her granddaughter in. She resides on a breathtaking flower farm that holds a unique significance.

Not only does this farm showcase stunning beauty, but it also serves as a sanctuary for women who have experienced oppression or abuse at the hands of their partners.

What has happened in The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart so far?

Episodes 1, 2, and 3 of the show were titled Part 1: Black Fire Orchid, Part 2: Wattle, and Part 3: Lantern Bush. They were directed by Glendyn Ivin and written by Kirsten Fisher, Kim Wilson, and Sarah Lambert.

Prime Video @PrimeVideo Can we ever outrun the pain of our pasts? The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/8qnvO0QBAY

The episodes so far described how Alice lost her parents and then went to live with her grandmother, June. Alice's life was filled with pain and hardship. Both she and her mother were physically and emotionally abused by her father Clem.

One day, a house fire took the lives of both Clem and Alice's mother, Agnes. A librarian named Sally wanted to adopt Alice after the accident but the child was instead taken in by Clem's mother/Alice's grandmother, June Heart.

As the episode progressed, Alice learned more and more haunting secrets of her family.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart synopsis

According to Prime Video, the official synopsis of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart reads:

"The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart tells the emotionally compelling story of Alice Hart. When Alice, aged 9, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family’s past."

Created by Sarah Lambert, the show is executive produced by Sigourney Weaver, Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, and Steve Hutensky.