The ninth and final episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 is expected to air on Prime Video on Friday, May 26, at 12:00 am GMT (tentative time). The beloved titular character's life has taken many interesting turns this season and fans are eagerly waiting to find out how her story pans out in the much-anticipated series finale.

The show, set in the 60s, centers around an enthusiastic and lively homemaker who suddenly discovers her love for standup comedy and sets out to pursue a career in the field. It features Rachel Brosnahan in the lead role, alongside various others essaying crucial supporting characters.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 episode 9 (finale) is set to end on a happy note

Prime Video has not yet released a promo for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 finale, but based on various reports, fans can expect a happy ending to Midge's story. During an interview with TV Insider, actor Tony Shalhoub, who portrays the character of Abe Weissman, said:

''I think the ending is satisfying, exciting, moving.''

Not many other details regarding the finale are revealed at this point. The previous episode, titled The Princess and the Plea, depicted Midge gearing up for an epic performance at the Gordon Ford show, where Princess Margaret arrived as a guest. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' description of the episode:

''Midge must put her best foot forward when Princess Margaret arrives as a guest on the Gordon Ford Show. Much to the team's delight, everything goes well.''

Critics have been largely positive in their reviews for the final season, with praise mainly directed towards the show's strong writing, quirky characters, unique storyline, and performances by the actors, among other things.

A quick look at The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel plot and cast

The comedy series explores the fascinating life of a homemaker in the 60s who discovers her passion for standup comedy, following which she decides to pursue a career in it against all odds.

The show depicts her relationships and the various kinds of struggles and challenges she faces in a conservative and prejudiced society. Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel:

''It's the late 1950s and Miriam "Midge" Maisel has everything she has ever wanted -- the perfect husband, two kids and an elegant apartment on New York's Upper West Side. Her seemingly idyllic life takes a surprising turn when she discovers a hidden talent she didn't previously know she had -- stand-up comedy.''

The description further continues:

''This revelation changes her life forever as she begins a journey that takes her from her comfortable life on the Upper West Side through the cafes and nightclubs of Greenwich Village as she makes her way through the city's comedy industry on a path that could ultimately lead her to a spot on the "Tonight Show" couch.''

Rachel Brosnahan essays the lead role as Midge and she perfectly portrays her character's inherent, charm, liveliness, and affectionate nature with remarkable ease. She's brilliantly supported by a talented cast that includes the likes of Michael Zegen, Alex Borstein, and Tony Shalhoub, among many others.

Catch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 episode 9 on Prime Video on Friday, May 26, 2023.

