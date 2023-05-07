What time will The Neighborhood season 5 episode 20 air on CBS? Release date, time, plot, and more

The Neighborhood is all set to return with season 5 episode 20 this week. The popular sitcom has evolved significantly over the past few years, especially with this season. The fifth season has only two episodes left after episode 20, so fans can expect plenty of new drama to unfold.

Titled Welcome to the Other Neighborhood, this episode of The Neighborhood will premiere on May 8, 2023, on CBS at 8 pm Eastern Time. This episode will focus on Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Marty's (played by Marcel Spears) new business.

This business will bring with it a number of complications by sparking protests across the area. The upcoming episode will also focus on the whereabouts of Dave's (played by Max Greenfield) estranged father. The topic of discussion comes up after Grover's family tree project reveals some important details.

The Neighborhood @TheNeighborhood We're throwing a block party and you're invited because #TheNeighborhood has officially been picked up for season six! We're throwing a block party and you're invited because #TheNeighborhood has officially been picked up for season six! https://t.co/4lASp4Ty3i

The new episode of The Neighborhood will also be available for streaming on Paramount+.

The Neighborhood season 5 episode 20: Marty and Calvin's business sparks protests

The Neighborhood @TheNeighborhood Tina and Gemma are always a mood— here they're channeling everything we felt watching last night's #TheNeighborhood . If you missed it, break out the popcorn and catch up here: spr.ly/6011Ok6yT Tina and Gemma are always a mood— here they're channeling everything we felt watching last night's #TheNeighborhood. If you missed it, break out the popcorn and catch up here: spr.ly/6011Ok6yT https://t.co/4ElmZiRZiM

The new episode of the popular sitcom will focus on some serious issues. According to the synopsis by the network, the episode's focus will be on Marty and Calvin's business, which will spark protests from concerned residents of the area.

The other plotline revealed in the synopsis will be about Dave's estranged father, who allegedly left him when he was a child. This topic will come up due to Grover's (played by Hank Greenspan) family tree project.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode of the show reads:

"Calvin and Marty are surprised when their new business sparks protests from residents concerned about gentrification; Grover's family tree project reveals fresh details about the whereabouts of Dave's estranged father, who left when he was a child."

This episode is directed by Kelly Park with a script by Howard Jordan Jr. and Chris Kelly.

More about The Neighborhood

The Neighborhood @TheNeighborhood The whole family meets Janelle on tonight's new #TheNeighborhood , whether Malcolm likes it or not. The whole family meets Janelle on tonight's new #TheNeighborhood, whether Malcolm likes it or not. https://t.co/T49evAvK3t

Created by Jim Reynolds, The Neighborhood has been one of the most influential comedy shows on CBS since its premiere in 2018. With five seasons already aired, the show has already been renewed for an upcoming sixth season, which fans are over the moon about.

It follows the struggles of a white Midwestern family as they adjust to a predominantly black neighborhood. The synopsis for the show reads:

"When Dave Johnson and his family arrive from Michigan, they're unfazed that their new dream home is located in a community quite different from their previous small town. However, their opinionated next-door neighbor Calvin Butler is wary of the newcomers, certain that they'll disrupt the culture on the block."

It continues:

"Dave realizes that fitting in with the new community is more complex than he had expected, but if he can find a way to connect with Calvin, there's an excellent chance of making the new neighborhood a great place to live."

The Neighborhood stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan, Tichina Arnold, and Beth Behrs, among others.

All the previous episodes of the CBS sitcom are available to stream on Paramount+.

