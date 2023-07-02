The fourth episode of The Righteous Gemstones season 3 is all set to air on HBO on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The series explores the lives of various people from a prominent televangelist family. It depicts the numerous challenges and conflicts they face as they try to protect their empire from crumbling.

The show stars John Goodman in one of the major roles, alongside various others portraying important supporting characters. It is helmed by Danny McBride, who's known for Eastbound & Down, Vice Principals, and many more.

The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 4 will focus on Jesse who's trying to get into a secret society

HBO has not yet put out the official promo for The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 4. However, based on a short synopsis shared by HBO Watch, viewers can expect the upcoming episode to spotlight Jesse, who's trying his best to get into a secret society. Elsewhere, things take a shocking turn after Baby Billy makes a shocking promise. Here's the description:

''While Jesse prepares for his initiation into a prestigious secret society, Judy fends off unwanted attention, and Kelvin handles rumors about Keefe. Later, Baby Billy makes an impossible promise.''

Apart from that, more details pertaining to the new episode are currently being kept under wraps. The previous episode, titled For Their Nakedness Is Your Own Nakedness, showcased Baby Billy deciding to become a game show host.

Meanwhile, the family plans to host a nightout session for the cousins, Chuck and Karl. With a few more episodes still left before the season finale, fans can expect more drama and chaos to unfold in the next few weeks as the third season has arrived at a critical juncture. So far, HBO hasn't yet shared an update regarding the renewal/cancellation of the show, but fans can expect positive news in the near future.

More details about The Righteous Gemstones plot and cast

The black comedy series focuses on the various internal conflicts that a controversial family of televangelists faces as they look to defend their empire while struggling to remain united. Here's Rotten Tomatoes' description of the episode:

''Well into the second generation of a grand televangelist tradition, the world-famous Gemstone family is living proof that worship pays dividends in all sizes. Patriarch Eli, the man most responsible for the tremendous success of the family's megachurch, is in mourning over the loss of his wife. Jesse, the eldest of the three grown Gemstone siblings, looks to lead in his father's footsteps, but finds his past sins jeopardizing the family ministry.''

The synopsis further states,

''Next in line comes middle sister Judy, who secretly lives with her fiancé and dreams of escaping the Gemstone compound. Rounding out the dysfunctional trio is pseudo-hipster Kelvin, the youngest of the preachers and a thorn in Jesse's side. As the family battles numerous threats to their renowned religious empire, they continue to spread the good word... and make a solid buck doing so.''

The Righteous Gemstones cast includes actors like John Goodman, Danny McBride, Adam DeVine, and Tony Cavalero, among many others.

Don't miss the latest episode of The Righteous Gemstones season 3 on HBO on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

