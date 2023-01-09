What time will The Rookie season 5 episode 11 air on ABC? Release date, plot, and more details explored

The Rookie season 5, episode 11 will air on ABC on Tuesday, January 10, at 8 pm ET. The show is based on real-life Los Angeles Police Department officer William Norcross, who moved to LA, California, in 2015 and joined the department in his mid-40s.

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Mercedes Mason as Zoe Andersen, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Afton Williamson as Talia Bishop, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune and Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen.

The show is currently in its fifth season, which began airing on September 25, 2022. Let's take a look at some details from the upcoming episode of the show.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Rookie.

The Rookie season 5 episode 11 preview: Caught between a drug war

All we know about the upcoming episode of the show is that the it is titled “The Naked and the Dead”. The team will be looking for a missing boy but then get caught in a war between two dangerous gangs over drugs.

The episode's official synopsis reads:

"The search for a missing boy leads the team into the middle of a dangerous drug war between two rival gangs."

It will be directed and written by Robert Bella and Vincent Angell respectively.

The Rookie season 5 episode 10 recap

The show's previous episode saw Tim and Lucy figuring out their outfits for their first date. Neither could decide what to wear, but they still showed up and ended up having a fight with knives in the restaurant. In the end, they finally shared their first kiss.

The new couple struggled to tell their coworkers that they were dating and were especially paranoid about Sergeant Grey, who asked them for help to not let Aaron Thorsen and Celina Juarez date since they worked together. In addition, all Aaron and Celina were doing was just playing Dungeons and Dragons together.

On the other hand, a heist crew stole a list that contained the names of undercover FBI agents. This angle continues in The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 10.

Angela Lopez and Wesley Evers discussed having another child but ended up delaying the plan. Later, Nyla Harper and James Murray asked the couple if they could take care of their daughter, Leah, if anything happened to them, to which they happily agreed.

What is The Rookie about?

Created by Alexi Hawley for ABC, The Rookie follows Nathan Fillion, the oldest rookie at the Los Angeles Police Department. At the age of 45, he closed his construction company in Pennsylvania and moved to California to become a police officer, where he was assigned to the fictional Mid-Wilshire Division.

Initially, he was studying law at Pennsylvania State University but dropped out and went into the construction business after his girlfriend and later wife became pregnant.

The show's IMDB synopsis reads:

"Starting over isn't easy, especially for John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of joining the LAPD. As their oldest rookie, he's met with skepticism from those who see him as just a walking midlife crisis."

The show is produced by Michele Greco, Patrick Mckee, Marco Black, Helen Pai, and Diana Mendez Boucher, with distribution done by Disney–ABC Domestic Television and Entertainment One (internationally).

