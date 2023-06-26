What time will The Walking Dead: Dead City air on AMC? Release date, what to expect, and more

The highly anticipated spinoff series of The Walking Dead has finally arrived. The Walking Dead: Dead City focuses on the unlikely alliance between Maggie and Negan as they navigate the zombie-infested streets of Manhattan. The Walking Dead: Dead City premiered on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 9:00 pm EST on AMC.

The series consists of six episodes for its first season, providing fans with an immersive story set in the heart of New York City, which will air every Sunday. AMC+, a subscription streaming service, also offers the show for those who prefer to watch on-demand.

Setting and plot expectations of The Walking Dead: Dead City

Unlike the original, The Walking Dead: Dead City introduces viewers to the decaying streets of Manhattan. Years after the zombie apocalypse, it is a dangerous place, overrun by the undead and plagued by anarchy. The story revolves around Maggie, played by Lauren Cohan, and Negan, portrayed by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who find themselves forced into an unlikely alliance.

Maggie seeks Negan's assistance when her son Herschel is abducted by a mysterious figure known as The Croat, someone he is familiar with. Together, they face the perilous challenges of a city teeming with walkers and hostile survivors. Trust and survival become central themes as the duo navigates the treacherous environment.

The Walking Dead: Dead City promises a fresh and exciting experience for fans of the franchise. The new setting in Manhattan provides a unique backdrop, showcasing the decimated urban landscape in a way unseen before in the series. Viewers can anticipate intense action sequences, suspenseful moments, and thought-provoking character dynamics.

Cast and crew details

The relationship between Maggie and Negan, fraught with history and conflict, adds an intriguing layer to the storyline. In addition to Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the show features talented actors such as Jonathan Higginbotham, Karina Ortiz, Mahina Napoleon, Željko Ivanek, and Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong.

Their performances contribute to the depth and complexity of the narrative, further immersing viewers into the world of The Walking Dead: Dead City. Eli Jorne is the creator and showrunner of the series. He has previously worked on shows such as The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Expanse. The Walking Dead: Dead City is a production of AMC Studios and Universal Television.

The series is executively produced by Eli Jorne, Matt Negrete, Greg Nicotero, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, and David Alpert.

How to watch and episode information

To catch The Walking Dead: Dead City, you have multiple options. If you have a cable subscription, tune in to AMC at 9:00 p.m EST on Sundays to watch the series. For cord-cutters, AMC+ offers the convenience of streaming the show at their own pace. Subscribers can access it on the streaming service, which is available for a monthly fee.

Here are the episode details for The Walking Dead: Dead City:

Episode 1: The Dead City

Airdate: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Synopsis: Years after the zombie apocalypse, a group of survivors in New York City must band together to survive.

Episode 2: The Lost

Airdate: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Synopsis: The survivors must find a new home after theirs is overrun by zombies.

Episode 3: The Hunted

Airdate: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Synopsis: The survivors are hunted by a group of ruthless raiders.

Episode 4: The Divided

Airdate: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Synopsis: The survivors are divided over how to deal with the raiders.

Episode 5: The Rising

Airdate: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Synopsis: The survivors must face a new threat that is rising from the ashes of the city.

Episode 6: The End

Airdate: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Synopsis: The survivors must make a final stand against the forces that threaten to destroy them

Wrap-up and final thoughts

The Walking Dead: Dead City brings a fresh perspective to the beloved franchise, exploring the post-apocalyptic world through the lens of Maggie and Negan's unlikely alliance. With a thrilling plot set in the ruins of Manhattan, viewers can expect suspense, action, and captivating performances. Don't miss out on the gripping episodes of this exciting spinoff series.

Poll : 0 votes