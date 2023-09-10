What time will Thursday's Widows air on Netflix? Release date, what to expect, and more

Netflix's new Mexican TV show, Thursday's Widows, will premiere on the streaming platform on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 3 am ET. The series centers around a woman named Teresa, who, one day, finds her husband and his two friends dead at their home.

Although the deaths are initially considered accidents, there seems to be more to the story, and Teresa soon learns some disturbing truths. The series features Irene Azuela in the lead role, along with many others like Omar Chaparro, Cassandra Ciangherotti, and many others playing major supporting roles.

Netflix's Thursday's Widows release timings for different time zones

Thursday's Widows is expected to hit Netflix on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 3 am ET/12 am PT, which is the streamer's standard release time. However, viewers might be aware of the fact that the release timings change according to the region in which they are viewing. So, here's a list of the various release timings for the show according to different time zones around the world:

India: 12.30 pm IST on September 14, 2023

Australia: 5 pm AEST on September 14, 2023

Canada: 7 am EST on September 14, 2023

South Korea: 4 pm KST on September 14, 2023

Japan: 4 pm JST on September 14, 2023

United Kingdom: 3 am BST on September 14, 2023

Mexico: 2 am CDT on September 14, 2023

What to expect from Thursday's Widows? Plot, cast, and more details explored

The official trailer for Thursday's Widows opens with the protagonist discovering her husband and his two friends dead in their pool. The opening scene perfectly establishes the premise and tone of the show.

The trailer then goes on to show some major events from the film, but it doesn't reveal any spoilers that could ruin the fans' viewing experience. Overall, the trailer maintains a haunting atmosphere that fans of character-driven atmospheric films would certainly love. Take a look at Netflix Media Center's official synopsis of the movie:

''Teresa (Irene Azuela) comes home to find her husband Tano (Omar Chaparro) and two of his friends dead. The event shocks the other residents of the luxurious Altos de la Cascada estate, who are quick to call it an accident.''

The synopsis further reads,

''But soon, questions will arise about how “accidental” these deaths actually were, and will prove that nothing is as perfect as it seems in Altos de la Cascada.''

Thursday's Widows cast is led by the highly talented Irene Azuela, who plays the role of Teresa in the show. Teresa is devastated to find her husband and his friends dead and sets out to find the truth behind the deaths.

While the deaths are initially considered accidental, Teresa gradually learns some shocking truths. Irene Azuela looks brilliant in the show's trailer and dominates the series with her raw charisma and screen presence.

She's wonderfully supported by various other actors like Mayra Hermosillo, Sofía Sisniega, Omar Chaparro, Cassandra Ciangherotti, Alfonso Bassave, and Juan Pablo Medina, among many others.

Viewers can stream Thursday's Widows on Netflix on Thursday, September 14, 2023. All the episodes of the show are expected to premiere on the platform on the same day.