True Lies Season 1 Episode 13 will air on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 10 PM ET/PT on CBS. The episode, titled Waking Dreams, will be a two-hour special. The season finale of True Lies is sure to be a thrilling and exciting conclusion to the first season. It is a must-watch for fans of the show and for anyone who loves action, suspense, and spy thrillers.

In the previous episode, Harry and Helen Tasker were seen on the run after they were framed for murder. They were now being hunted by both the CIA and the criminals who framed them.

Despite the show's success, CBS recently announced that True Lies will not be renewed for a second season. The cancellation has been met with disappointment from fans and critics alike.

What to expect from the season finale of True Lies?

The season finale of will begin with Harry and Helen Tasker on the run from the CIA and the criminals who framed them. They will be hiding out in a safe house, despite knowing that it is only a matter of time before they are found.

Harry and Helen will then decide to take the fight to the criminals. They will track down the leader, a man named Karl Stromberg, and not only confront him but also defeat him.

With Stromberg defeated, Harry and Helen will be able to clear their names. They will also be able to repair their marriage and their relationship with their children.

More about True Lies

The cast of True Lies is one of the best things about the show. It features Steve Howey as Harry Tasker, a first-class international spy. Ginger Gonzaga plays the role of Helen Tasker, Harry's wife, and a language professor.

The supporting cast is also excellent, and it includes Erica Hernandez, Omar Miller, Mike O'Gorman, Annabella Didion, and Lucas Jaye.

True Lies is directed by Matt Nix, who has a long history of directing action and suspense films. The writing team for the show is also excellent, and it has resulted in a series that is both thrilling and exciting.

However, the show will not be renewed for a second season, as announced by CBS. Here is the official statement regarding the cancellation:

"CBS has decided not to move forward with a second season of True Lies. We appreciate the hard work and dedication of the cast, crew, and creative team on the show. We also want to thank our viewers for their support. We know that True Lies was a popular show with a passionate fan base, and we are disappointed that we will not be able to continue the story."

The True Lies Season 1 finale is going to be a thrilling and exciting conclusion to the first season. It is a must-watch for fans of the show and for anyone who loves action, suspense, and spy thrillers.

Don't miss this two hour-long special as it marks the end of the show.

