Netflix's new Portuguese thriller series, titled Turn of the Tide, is expected to hit the streaming platform on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 3.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show focuses on a young man and his friends who unexpectedly find a boat filled with drugs. They're then forced to decide whether to pounce on the opportunity to make money or just continue with their lives.

Turn of the Tide stars José Condessa in the lead role, alongside numerous others essaying significant supporting characters. It is helmed by Augusto Fraga.

Netflix's Turn of the Tide trailer offers a peek into Eduardo's struggling life

Netflix dropped the official trailer for Turn of the Tide on April 26, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the various gripping events set to unfold in the new thriller show. The trailer opens with a fascinating voiceover that brilliantly sets the tone for its events. It says:

''This is the story of a boy with high hopes in an utterly hopeless place.''

The trailer then goes on to briefly show Eduardo and his friends' struggling lives. However, after they find a boat with drugs, they look at it as an opportunity to escape poverty. Overall, the trailer maintains a highly intense and dramatic tone that fans of crime thrillers would certainly enjoy.

Along with the trailer, Netflix also put out the official description of the show, which reads:

''When a ton of drugs washes ashore in the Azorean village of Rabo de Peixe, Eduardo and his friends will have to decide whether to remain a small fish in a sea of sharks, or change their destiny forever.''

Based on the official trailer and description, fans can look forward to a highly entertaining and character-driven thriller series that explores several themes like greed, crime, violence, poverty, and many more. The show reportedly features a total of seven episodes, all of which are expected to air on the same day on Netflix.

More details about Turn of the Tide cast

The series stars noted Portuguese actor José Condessa in the lead role of Eduardo. Eduardo is a young man who's struggling to make ends meet as he's trapped in the vicious web of poverty. His character transformation forms the core of the narrative.

Condessa looks brilliant in the lead role as he wonderfully portrays the various complex shades of his character with stunning ease. Viewers can look forward to him delivering a powerful performance in the show.

Apart from Turn of the Tide, the talented Portuguese actor has appeared in Salgueiro Maia - The Implicated: The Series, Salgueiro Maia - The Implicated, and The Sound that Goes Down to Earth, among many more.

Featuring alongside Condessa is Helena Caldeira as Silvia. Not many other details about her character are known at this point, but she's expected to play a key role in the story. Her other acting credits include Armários Vazios, 3 Mulheres, and Prisioneira, to name a few. The remaining cast members include:

André Leitão as Carlinhos

Rodrgio Tomás as Rafael

Albano Jerónimo as Arruda

Maria João Bastos as Inspectora

Pêpê Rapazote as Uncle Joe

Don't forget to catch Turn of the Tide on Netflix on Friday, May 26, 2023.

