What time will Unsellable Houses Season 3 Episode 6 air? Plot, release date and more about HGTV’s reality show

The house renovation show Unsellable Houses is currently in its third season, and Episode 6 is all set to premiere on HGTV at 9 pm ET, May 17, 2022. The new episode will see the sisters work their magic on a 1950s house to give it a cottagecore vibe in their effort to turn “unlovable houses into diamonds in the rough.”

The show features real estate experts and twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb who help people sell their lifeless homes by renovating them and putting them on the market.

All about Unsellable Houses Season 3 Episode 6

Episode 6 of Unsellable Houses Season 3, titled Cottage Vibe, will air on Tuesday, May 17. The synopsis of the episode reads:

“Three generations of women are eager to sell their over-customized and unfinished 1950s rambler before they find a new place near the ocean. Lyndsay and Leslie introduce the zen-like qualities of cottagecore style to create a cozy home like no other.”

Lyndsay and Leslie, owners of the home-renovation company Lamb and Company, will put their skills to work and try to convert the women's unsellable house into a cozy, peaceful abode for sale on the market. Leslie will look into the budget and negotiations, while Lyndsay will give her valuable insights related to renovations, staging, and designing.

Unsellable Houses Season 3 Episode 5 recap

In the last episode Fancy Farmhouse, which aired on May 10, the Washington-based home renovation experts helped redesign a dull house that was built by VW enthusiasts 15 years ago. The frustration of not being able to sell the house for a long time was evident but the twins outdid themselves once again despite the difficulty involved. They upgraded the “home's builder-grade materials" and added "darker finishes for an elegant twist on farmhouse style,” so the house would sell swiftly.

About Unsellable Houses

The HGTV show became an overnight hit, recording more than 27 million viewers during its first season.

Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb, real estate consultants and renowned home renovation experts, help desperate homeowners sell their unsellable homes on the show. They turn lackluster houses into desirable commodities on the market with the help of pocket-friendly but impactful renovations. Alongside Unsellable Houses, Lamb and Davis are also seen as experts on the new Home Town spinoff called Home Town Kickstart which premiered on April 24, 2022.

When and where to watch?

Produced by High Noon Entertainment, Season 3 debuted on Tuesday, April 12. Tune in on May 17 on HGTV to catch the latest home makeover brilliance of the duo. The show can also be streamed online for free with Philo (free trial) or fuboTV (free trial). Season 3 can also be watched live with Sling on Hulu + Live (free trial).

