What time will Warrior season 3 episode 8 air on Max? Release date, plot, and more

The upcoming episode of Warrior will be released on Thursday, August 3, 2023, on Max. The ongoing season will have ten episodes in total, with its finale scheduled to air on August 17, 2023. Below are the episode's release timings for a couple of time zones.

Pacific Time (PT) – 12 am

Central Time (CT) – 2 am

Eastern Time (ET) – 3 am

United Kingdom (GMT) – 7 am

Central Europe (CET) – 9 am

Warrior stars Andrew Koji as Ah Sahm, Olivia Cheng as Ah Toy, Jason Tobin as Young Jun, Dianne Doan as Mai Ling, Kieran Bew as Bill "Big Bill" O'Hara, Dean Jagger as Dylan Leary, Joanna Vanderham as Penelope Blake, Tom Weston-Jones as Richard Henry Lee, Hoon Lee as Wang Chao, and several others.

Warrior season 3 episode 8: Mai Ling will get married

The upcoming episode of the show is titled You Know When You're Losing a Fight. It is directed by Dennie Gordon and written by Hoon Lee.

The official synopsis of the episode reads,

"The Hop Wei and the Long Zii reunite for Mai Ling's wedding while Li Yong receives a grim warning from Kong Pak."

The upcoming episode will see the rare reunion of the Hop Wei and the Long Zii. Both groups hold extreme power in Chinatown and have a history of animosity between them.

Mai Ling is a friend of Ah Sahm's elder sister and will finally get remarried. She had to flee China to stay away from her abusive husband.

Warrior season 3 episode 7 air on Max: What happened in the previous episode?

The previous episode of the show was titled Gotta Be Crooked to Get Along in a Crooked World. It was directed by Dennie Gordon and written by Glenise Mullins.

The official synopsis of Gotta Be Crooked to Get Along in a Crooked World reads,

"Young Jun steps up for the Hop Wei; Ah Sahm grapples with revelations from Yan Mi and Mai Ling."

In this episode, Ah Sahm and Young Jun teamed up and managed to save the latter's father. However, there could be reparations for their actions. Buckley was on the verge of winning the election while Mai Ling prepared for her wedding.

Finally, Strickland and Leary were becoming more and more influential in San Francisco.

Warrior synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the show reads,

"A crime drama that takes place in the latter half of the 19th century during brutal gang wars in San Francisco's Chinatown, it follows martial arts prodigy Ah Sahm, a Chinese immigrant who arrives in the City of Lights under mysterious circumstances. Once he proves his prowess as a fighter, Sahm becomes a hit man for one of Chinatown's most powerful organized crime families."

It further states,

"As he is mentored by the son of the crime family's leader, learning the ins and outs of gang warfare, Al Sahm wins the confidence of brothel madam Ah Toy, eventually revealing to her his true intentions. "Warrior" is based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee and features a largely Asian cast."

Warrior seasons 1 and 2 were released on Cinemax, while season 3 premiered on Max on June 29, 2023. This action-crime drama was created by Jonathan Tropper.

Season 3 episode 8 of Warrior will be released on Thursday, August 3, 2023, on Max.