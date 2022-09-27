What time will Welcome to Flatch Season 2 episode 1 air on FOX? Release date, plot, cast and more details explored

The American mockumentary sitcom, Welcome to Flatch, is back for a second season. Welcome to Flatch will air Season 2 episode 1 this Thursday, September 29 at 9 pm ET on FOX.

The Fox series is unarguably rising in popularity and is expected to make its mark as one of the best sitcoms on the network. The success of the first season made way for the series to be renewed for another season.

Welcome to Flatch premiered in March 2022. The comedy series was made in a documentary style, where a filming team went around the fictional small town of Flatch in Ohio as they documented the proceedings of the place and its residents. Flatch is packed with some intriguing and quirky personalities, like Kelly Mallett and her cousin and best friend, Shrub Mallet. Needless to say, they are the protagonists of the series.

All about Welcome to Flatch Season 2

The mockumentary style sitcom in its season 1 set the foundation of the story and the townsfolk by digging into each character and picking out their peculiarities. The highlight from season 1 was the local annual Scarecrow Festival where Kelly and Shrub competed. The local minister, Father Joe, was entrusted with mentoring and guiding the two cousins, his girlfriend Cheryl, the renowned editor of the local newspaper The Flatch Patriot, and others.

The season ended with its fourteenth episode titled Merry Flatchmas, which was set around the time of the town’s Christmas celebration. The highlight of the ending was that Kelly had put her dad in charge of the festivities and things went south.

The second season takes off from where the first season ended. So we can hope to see what happens next after the Christmas disaster. Sadly, we don't have a trailer for season 2 yet. It looks like we will be deep-diving into Flatch when the new season arrives.

So far, only three episodes of season 2 have been announced. Episode 1 is titled Welcome to (Barb) Flatch.

Cast members expected to return

The following main characters are expected to return for the new installment:

Chelsea Holmes as Kelly Mallet

Sam Straley as Lloyd “Shrub” Mallet

Justin Linville as Mickey St. Jean

Taylor Ortega as Nadine Garcia-Parney

Krystal Smith as Mandy “Big Mandy” Matthews

Aya Cash as Cheryl Peterson

Seann William Scott as Joseph “Father Joe” Binghoffer

Apart from the returning actors, joining the ensemble cast is Jaime Pressly as Barb Flatch, a former resident of the town who is returning after a divorce.

Based on the British series This Country, Welcome to Flatch is created by the Emmy-winning Jenny Bicks, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, along with Paul Feig, Angie Stephenson, Daisy May Cooper, and Charlie Cooper.

Don't miss the sitcom's second season coming up soon. Tune in to FOX this Thursday, September 29 at 9 pm ET for watching episode 1 of the second season.

