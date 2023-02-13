ABC's crime thriller series Will Trent is back with its sixth episode after a week's hiatus. The new episode is expected to air on ABC on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 10 pm ET, as per The Review Geek. The series revolves around the titular character, who is a police officer working for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

It features Ramón Rodríguez in the lead role, alongside many others essaying key supporting roles. An adaptation of prominent author Karin Slaughter's acclaimed book series of the same, the series premiered on ABC on January 3, 2023.

Will Trent episode 6 on ABC: Promo, plot, what to expect, and more details explored

A short promo for Will Trent episode 6 offers a peek into the numerous pivotal events set to unfold in the upcoming episode. In the new episode, a double murder has led the crew to closely examine a software organization's suspicious activities. Elsewhere, Angie is desperately looking to get a witness testimony in her case.

Here's a brief description of episode 6, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''A double murder leads the unit on a chase to investigate a software firm's activity behind closed doors; Angie does her best to ensure a key witness testifies in her case.''

The previous episode, titled The Look Out, witnessed Will and Angie looking for Will's missing dog, who disappeared after the former accidentally left the front door of his house open. Although the dog was ultimately found, the whole incident led to an argument between Angie and Will, causing a dent in their relationship.

With several interesting events set to unfold in the series, it'll be fascinating to see how the story unravels in the remaining episodes. The new episode is reportedly directed by Lea Thompson and written by Britta Lundin.

What is Will Trent about? Know all about the show, cast, and more

Will Trent is a thrilling crime drama series that centers around the life of the titular character who works for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. At its core, the show revolves around Trent's character arc. The protagonist was abandoned as a child by his parents, which has left long-lasting emotional and psychological impact on him.

Take a look at the short synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Based on Karin Slaughter's bestselling books, the series follows Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. As a child, Trent was abandoned and was forced to endure a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Now that he is in a position to make a difference, Trent is determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was. His personal motivation and background contribute to Will Trent having the highest clearance rate in the GBI.''

The series has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics so far, with praise majorly directed towards the show's distinctive tone, storyline, and performances by the actors.

The cast of the series includes Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, Jake McLaughlin, and Sonja Sohn, among many others, playing key roles.

You can watch Will Trent episode 6 on ABC on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

