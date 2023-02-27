What time will Wrong Side of the Tracks season 2 air on Netflix? Release date, air time, plot, cast, and more details

The Spanish drama Wrong Side of the Tracks, which premiered in May 2022 and quickly rose to prominence, is returning for another season. Created by David Bermejo, the story follows a fed-up war veteran whose granddaughter falls into the ranks of a local drug gang, forcing him to take matters into his own hands.

The series has already aired its second season in Spain and is now headed to Netflix in the USA. It will be coming to our screens next month, in March.

All about Wrong Side of the Tracks season 2

Here is everything you need to know about the second season of the Netflix drama, coming out this March.

Wrong Side of the Tracks season 2 release date

This March 1, 2023, at 3:01 AM ET, the second season of the Spanish drama will premiere on Netflix globally.

The Wrong Side of the Tracks Netflix episodes list is as follows:

Episode 1 – Hang up the Coat

Episode 2 – A Forgotten Car

Episode 3 – Listen to the Heart

Episode 4 – Jump into the Void

Episode 5 – The Brutal Truth

Episode 6 – All for Love

Episode 7 – An Orange Pole

Episode 8 – Mutton in C

The episodes are expected to be around 69-80 minutes long, going by the first season's episodes.

The plot synopsis revealed

The Wrong Side of the Tracks location is set in the neighborhood of Entrevías, Madrid, and it follows Tirso Abantos, a former military man who now runs a hardware store, as his daily routine is shaken by the violent s*xual assault of his rebellious granddaughter Irene. Enraged by the incident, Abantos teams up with a corrupt police officer, Ezequiel, to face the criminals in the neighborhood and avenge his granddaughter.

Tirso will be left alone at the beginning of the first episode without Irene or the hardware store. Also, the situation in the neighborhood is getting worse every day.

Cast list explored

Most of the main characters from the first season are returning as series regulars on the show for the second run. Take a look at the actors and the characters they play on the Wrong Side of the Tracks below:

José Coronado as Tirso Abantos

Nona Sobo as Irene

Luis Zahera as Ezequiel

Felipe Londoño as Nelson

Laura Ramos [es] as Gladys

Manuel Tallafé [es] as Pepe

Manolo Caro as Sanchís

Itziar Atienza [es] as Amanda

Franky Martín as Sandro

María de Nati as Nata

Jordi Sánchez as Salgado

Miguel A. Jiménez as Santi

María Molins as Jimena

Raúl Sanz as Diego

Adil Koukouh as Loko

Carmen Esteban as Alicia

Mariona Terés as Fanny

They are expected to be joined by a few new faces.

News of renewal

Fans will be happy to know that the second season will not be the end of the crime drama series. Netflix renewed the series for a third season in November 2022, months after the first season was dropped. According to reports, filming of the third season started in February, and we can anticipate that Tirso's ex-wife and Ezequiel's amnesiac awakening will give the story a fresh narrative twist in the third season. Season 3 will see the additions of Natalia Dicenta, Michelle Calvó, Oscar Higares, and Alex Medina to the main cast.

