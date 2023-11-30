What is Travel Tuesday? All about the Black Friday for travellers 

Travel Tuesday is the newest trend that is also referred to as Black Friday for travelers. Black Friday marks the beginning of the festive shopping season as Christmas closes in. Black Friday marks the first Friday after Thanksgiving and a majority of brands offer some of the greatest deals ever which makes it the best time to buy your favorite products.

However, if you are a traveler, there is something even more exciting in store for you as the newest trend Travel Tuesday is taking the internet by storm. Travel Tuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving Day (November 28), is a part of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales season. Airlines all over the world offer extremely alluring discounts on both domestic and international travel.

What happens on Travel Tuesday?

Travel Tuesday is the Black Friday for travelers (image via AP)

November is a month when deals and discounts abound. Black Friday is traditionally the start of it, however, some retailers start their sales many days earlier. Then, with Cyber Monday, the rush of online buying begins. However, as mentioned above there is also a Travel Tuesday! This is not the day to just hop in the vehicle and head off to a destination but you get to have another shopping day instead! The travel sector has joined in on the November discounts with its own unique shopping day.

Travel Tuesday serves as the travel industry's equivalent of Black Friday, offering incredible deals and exclusive offers on airfare, lodging, and trip packages. Travel Tuesday was first introduced in 2016, and although it has only been around for a short while, it has already become a tradition and the day that travelers most look forward to.

This day was established because, by the time Thanksgiving rolls around, most people who travel for the pre-Christmas holidays have already made travel plans and reservations. As a result, demand for travel normally declines following Thanksgiving. You can take advantage of the best offers to travel anywhere in the globe on Travel Tuesday when airline and hotel businesses post their best deals on their websites.

With a booking deadline of Tuesday, major players in the sector such as Royal Caribbean gave out substantial discounts, which included an additional $750 off on top of savings of up to 30%. Some travelers have even gotten themselves a year-long "all you can fly" pass from Frontier Airlines for less than $500 as per CBS.

Spirit Airlines came a close second, with flights to places like Vegas, Miami, and Chicago starting at just $20. Furthermore, Priority Pass even offered up to a 30% discount on airport lounge access.

Hopper.com reported that there were around 78% more offers on Travel Tuesday last year than on Cyber Monday, and twice as many deals on travel than on Black Friday. With the exception of the pandemic's peak, searches for Travel Tuesday have increased over the past few years, according to the statistics.

Travel Tuesday 2023 fell on November 28, 2023. It was the best time to catch the best deals and plan out a vacation. Nonetheless, you may find incredible deals on travel and airfare all year long, particularly on Tuesdays and Wednesdays when airfare drops.