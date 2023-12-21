What did Tyler Humphreys do? Charges explored as former Pennsylvania police officer arrested for crimes against minors

A 21-year-old former Pennsylvania police officer is accused of committing crimes against minors. Tyler Humphreys worked full-time as a police officer at the Sharon Hill Borough Police Department and served as a school resource officer at Academy Park High School. He was also working part-time at the Folcroft Borough Police Department.

The Chester County District Attorney's Office reported that Tyler Humphreys of Malvern was apprehended for s*xually assaulting three minors.

According to the Chester County District Attorney, Tyler Humphreys has been charged with r*pe of a child, statutory s*xual assault, aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviate s*xual intercourse, and other related offenses.

Allegations against the former Pennsylvania police officer date back about a decade

The Chester County District Attorney's Office reported that Tyler Humphreys allegedly committed the assaults from 2014 to 2022.

According to the press release by the Chester County District Attorney's Office, in November 2023, the Pennsylvania State Police received a report of suspected child abuse submitted by a mandated reporter, documenting an ongoing course of s*xual assaults from 2014 to 2018 by Tyler Humphreys.

Authorities found that the victim, who was 9 years old at the time of the assault, was repeatedly forced to perform oral s*x. Tyler was a minor at the time of the assaults that took place in East Whiteland Township, Chester County.

The press release by the Chester County District Attorney's Office also stated that another mandated reporter notified authorities of a second victim. A 15-year-old female was allegedly r*ped while she was unconscious after the accused provided her with alcohol.

Further investigation revealed that Tyler Humphreys, who was an adult then, served alcohol to the second victim until she was inebriated, shifted her into a bedroom, took off her clothing, and then s*xually abused her. The victim was in and out of consciousness at the time of the assault, which took place in Charlestown Township, Chester County.

According to the press release by the Chester County District Attorney's Office, the third victim was allegedly assaulted by the former Pennsylvania police officer between November 25, 2022, and December 2, 2022, in East Whiteland Township, Chester County.

The third victim, who was 19 years old at the time of the alleged assault, claimed to have woken up to see the defendant sleeping beside her while she was wearing only underwear. She mentioned having experienced instant v*ginal pain that did not exist before falling asleep.

The Chester County District Attorney's Office reported that the third victim also informed them that the past abuse took place between 2014 and 2018. The victim additionally mentioned that Tyler Humphreys threatened her when she said that she would disclose the abuse to others. She was about 11 years old when the indecent contact started, and the accused was a juvenile.

Detectives gathered evidence aligning with the victim and witness statements

The press release by the Chester County District Attorney's Office stated that the former Pennsylvania police officer had his bail set at $275,000 cash by Magisterial District Judge John Bailey. He was discharged from custody after posting the bond. His preliminary hearing was slated for December 19, 2023.

6 ABC Action News reported that authorities have acquired physical and digital evidence confirming the victim and witness statements. The Chester County District Attorney, Deb Ryan, said,

"This shocking and unconscionable criminal behavior is beyond comprehension. This a man who took an oath to uphold the laws of our Constitution and this Commonwealth, and he violated our most vulnerable and innocent victims."

Ryan added,

"The defendant deprived them of normal childhoods for his own depraved s*xual gratification. We are grateful to those who came forward to report this and to the Pennsylvania State Police for their thorough investigation. No one is above the law. We will get justice for these victims.”

The investigation, which is led by the Pennsylvania State Police, remains active and ongoing. Assistant District Attorney Zachary Yurick is the assigned prosecutor.