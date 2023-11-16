What did Van Jones say about the Israel-Palestine conflict? CNN commentator gets booed at 'March for Israel'

Van Jones, the CNN host and political analyst, gave a speech at the "March for Israel" rally in Washington DC on November 14, 2023. At a point during his delivery, the crowd started to boo him to show their disappointment.

Disclaimer: This article contains sensitive information and opinions about the Israel-Palestine conflict. Readers' discretion is advised.

On Tuesday, a rally in support of the Jewish community was held outside the National Mall in light of the Palestine-Israel conflict. At the rally, Jones spoke about the attacks and lives lost on both sides due to airstrikes, saying:

"I have to say, I'm a peace guy, I'm a peace guy, I pray for peace. No more rockets from Gaza, and no more bombs falling down on the people of Gaza. God protect the children. God protect the children. Let's end all the horror and all the heartbreak in the hold land. Let's end all of it."

The particular comment about no more attacks with bombs on the Gaza Strip was not well received, as people started chanting "No Ceasefire" and booed the media personality for suggesting it.

What else did Van Jones say? Speech explored as crowd boos him for his comments during "March for Israel"

Expand Tweet

Van Jones was at the March for Israel rally on November 14, 2023, to speak about the Hamas-Israel conflict.

For the uninitiated, on October 7, Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel. The death toll in the attack reached over 1200 and Hamas took around 240 hostages, as per AP News.

In retaliation, the Israeli Government, under the command of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, declared a "complete siege" on the Gaza Strip, cutting their electricity, fuel, and food, as per The Guardian. The Government has continued to launch rockets since, killing over 11,000 civilians so far.

Van Jones took to the podium to advocate for the Jewish Americans in the country because the "Jewish Community stood with the civil rights movement and I cannot be silent when Jews are under attack today," as per Fox News.

Expand Tweet

He began by talking about "the horror and the terror that unfolded in Israel and Palestine" which has sent "shockwaves far beyond their borders that affect and disrupt lives right here in the United States." The 55-year-old then went on to talk about an end of airstrikes in and from Gaza, which received a lot of backlash from the crowd, as many interrupted his speech by booing him and chants of "No ceasefire!" broke out.

As he was being booed, Van Jones continued:

"But, I'll be honest in closing. When I think about what's happening over there, I don't feel powerful to do something about what's happening over there. What I do feel powerful is to maybe do something about what's happening here."

In his speech, Van Jones also described instances of racial injustice against the Jews in America, adding that, as per the FBI, there has been "a 400 percent increase just in the past three weeks" in "attacks against Jewish people. Horrific acts of hatred against Jewish people."

One part of his speech, in particular, was well received by the crowd at the rally, but earned him backlash on social media. This happened when he stated:

"Let's take a stand here against anti-Jewish bigotry. Let's take a stand against Muslims."

This particular statement earned him a flurry of criticism on social media:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jones further continued:

"Let's take a stand here against hatred. Let's take a stand here against hatred of all kinds. I don't want any Jewish mother to be afraid here to drop her baby off at the JCC. I don't want that. I don't want that. I don't want any Jewish son to be afraid to leave his dorm room and go to the halal center for a meal. I don't want that. I don't want that."

After citing a few more similar instances, Jones finally concluded his speech by saying:

"So, no matter what happens any place else, we can do better here. No more horror there, no more hatred here. You are not alone."

Van Jones has not spoken out about the backlash he has received online in wake of his speech from the rally.