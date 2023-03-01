What does Velzy mean? Name origin and pronunciation explored amid TikTok craze

'Velzy' is a name that is going viral on TikTok. If you've been on the social media platform, you must've heard the name and all its criticism and love.

The name is gaining a lot of traction because of its meaning and origins.

Viewers are baffled by an 'unpronounceable' name and cannot set their minds on calling an adult that, whereas others think it's a beautiful name that deserves the attention it has been receiving.

The name 'Velzy' has Dutch origins and roots

Several online websites claim that the name is believed to have Dutch roots.

The name sounds like it's taken straight out of a fantasy movie with a person running through the decks of a pirate ship, but alas, it has a much-rooted meaning. The beautiful name represents calmness, generosity, liveliness, and fun.

Velzy, as a name, defines the name as individualistic, freedom-loving, and exciting. They almost have a joyous undertone in the letters of the words themselves.

Dylan Calhoun @CalhounDylan 🤮 Social media really have people naming their kids Velzy… Social media really have people naming their kids Velzy…😐🤮

Another spell of the name refers to the proprietor as the bringer of warmth, sunshine, and magic, like the rising sun on the summer beachfront.

A few other websites have broken down the name by individually defining each letter and giving each an alternative meaning that resonates with the audience.

Other users credited the name to a famous surfboard maker named Dale Velzy, who passed away in 2005 at the age of 77. Dale was highly renowned for shaping surfboards and for his creative work. He is often referred to as the world's first commercial shaper.

el @eleanwhorersvlt The influencers have to be stopped, I just saw one name her baby velzy The influencers have to be stopped, I just saw one name her baby velzy

Dale is rumored to have started his first surf shop in Manhattan Beach, California, in 1950. Using wood and synthetic materials, he also constructed and shaped surfboards. His work has made surfboards more reliable and popular all around the world.

Over the years, Dale has taken ownership of many retail shops and production facilities. Born and bred in California, he reportedly had Dutch ancestry - providing readers with an explanation for his second name - Velzy. People are also very familiar with the name because it was frequently used to refer to him.

Some might be drawn to the name because of the TikTok trend or want to name their children after the famous surfboard designer.

Netizens are going into a frenzy over the name's practical usage

Considering the many origin stories for the name, TikTok is split between loving and disavowing the moniker.

Several users believe the name doesn't make sense for an adult personality. Others are defending the name by saying that it is the parent's choice how to name their kid and that people should stop with their snide remarks. On an influencer couple's post, a comment read:

“Y’all they named their kid Velzy because they liked it and that’s the only thing that matters, it’s not your child it’s theirs.”

Another was taken aback and asked:

“Be so for real…. Is that really her name?”

The surge of people defending the people who chose Velzy as their kid's name continues to grow:

“Why does anyone think their opinion on someone else’s child’s name even matters!?”

The content creator of TikTok commented on the post, saying:

“I’m sorry but … Velzy??"

Pronounced as Vel-zee, the name has taken the internet by storm and left comment sections in a frenzy.

