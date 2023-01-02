What was the winning act of Mini Droids on Belgium’s Got Talent? Dance group is all set to participate in AGT: All-Stars

AGT: All-Stars is set to feature amazing acts and performers who previously appeared on the show. Amongst those who are set to return for another shot at victory are the previous winners of Belgium’s Got Talent.

Mini Droids appeared on the talent show during season 7 and took home the prize with their a choreographed break dance performance to Everybody by the Backstreet Boyz.

AGT: All-Stars will premiere on Monday, January 2, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

AGT: All-Stars dance group, Mini Droids beat their coach Samuel Revell in Belgium’s Got Talent

The Mini Droids are back to reclaim their throne, this time in America. The former winners of BGT first appeared in Belgium’s Got Talent when the break-dancing group was quite young. The group was coached by Samuel Sambo Revell, who accompanied them during the competition and was a finalist in the same season as well.

When their victory was announced, Samuel couldn’t hold back his tears as he was extremely proud of the dancers. Even though he could not win himself, he was overjoyed to have lost to his own crew.

Other finalists in the running were The Zandmuze, Denis, Julie and Wout, Jonas, Made 2 Move, Youssef, and Zoe Bizoe.

The judges' panel on the Flemish show included An Lemmens, Ruth Beeckmans, Bart Peeters, and Davy Parmentier.

The Battle Droids factory and crew, where the AGT: All-Stars dance group trained was started in 2012 by Samuel Revell, who is famously known as Coach Sambo.

His aim was to become the first school that would train break dancers and boys from scratch and give them access to professional training and resources. Samuel didn’t want new breakers to experience the struggles that he faced, not having proper tools and guidance from professional teachers and coaches.

The website reads:

"This vision eventually led to coach sambo training an army of 'droids' who are on their way to not only dominate the Belgian breaking scene but dominating the breaking and commercial scene all over the world."

The AGT: All-Stars' crew has previously also won the BOTY (Battle of the Year) Kids twice and is now ready to set foot in the spin-off series that will feature many talented dancers, singers, and more.

More about the show

AGT: All-Stars will feature a total of 60 acts consisting of former contestants, fan favorites, and even previous winners from the Got Talent franchises like the Mini Droids.

Some of the contestants who are entering the competition with a previous win under their belt include Ana-Maria Margean from Romania’s Got Talent 2021, Axel Blake from Britain’s Got Talent 2022, Brandon Leake from America’s Got Talent 15, Darius Mabsa from Romania’s Got Talent 2022, Dustin Tavella from AGT 16, Eric Chien from AGT 14 and Asia’s Got Talent 2019, Jeanick Fournier from Canada’s Got Talent 2022, and Kodi Lee from AGT 14.

Joining them will be Power Dio from Philippine’s Got Talent 2016, The Sacred Riana from Asia’s Got Talent and AGT season 13, Terry Fator, who won AGT season 2, and Lukas and Falco, who won Das Supertalent (Germany’s Got Talent) and also appeared in AGT season 14.

