What is wrong with Denny in Virgin River? Exploring the reason behind his constant drug usage

The season 4 finale of Netflix's hit series, Virgin River, finally unraveled the truth behind Denny's actions, paving the way for some more dramatic developments in season 5, which premiered in September. This beloved show, based on Robyn Carr's novels, has earned itself a large and devoted fan base, boasting an impressive 7.4/10 on IMDb and an 82% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Virgin River is full to the brim with fascinating characters, each maintaining secrets and complicated pasts. Among the enigmatic figures in the show is Denny, a fairly new addition to the picturesque Californian town. As season 5 unfolds, Denny's role becomes increasingly central, captivating viewers' attention.

Initially introduced as Doc Mullin's grandson, Denny's somewhat peculiar behavior raises suspicions of him being a con artist among the townsfolk. However, the truth about Denny's predicament comes to light, shattering preconceptions.

Denny is suffering from Huntington's Disease in Virgin River

Throughout season 4, it becomes evident that Denny is concealing more than what meets the eye. His conduct includes a distressing attempt to break into the clinic's medication cabinet, where he seeks refuge in someone else's Clonazepam prescription.

Moreover, Denny's emotional rollercoaster with Lizzie further adds to the intrigue surrounding his character. Yet, despite the ambiguity surrounding his actions, Denny is not a con artist.

In a climactic revelation during the season 5 finale of Virgin River, Denny discloses a deeply unsettling truth: he is grappling with Huntington's Disease. This debilitating condition wreaks havoc on an individual's physical and cognitive abilities.

To manage the illness, Denny resorts to using his father's prescription medication, strongly suggesting that his father also suffered from the same diagnosis. Furthermore, Denny's desperation leads him to contemplate breaking into the clinic's medication cabinet, a risky endeavor, to secure more pills to alleviate his deteriorating symptoms.

Denny's struggle is compounded by the fact that he falls within the minority of Huntington's Disease cases, where symptoms manifest before the age of 20. This fact is crucial in understanding Denny's entire trajectory in the second part of Virgin River season 5.

As the series steers towards its next chapter, Denny's health revelation looms large, potentially casting a somber shadow over the show's tone. In the finale of season 5, part 1, Lizzie confides in Denny that she believes she is pregnant.

Given the genetic nature of Huntington's Disease, particularly in Denny's case, the chances of passing the condition to their child are quite high and distressingly so. According to National Institutes of Health's website, most cases of juvenile Huntington's Disease are inherited through paternal genes.

Final thoughts

A still from Virgin River (Image via Netflix)

The looming prospect of parenthood carries with it an internal conflict for Denny. He has already shown a good degree of willingness to distance himself from others to avoid burdening them with his condition, as evident in season 5, part 1.

This may just intensify when contemplating the future of a child who may inherit his affliction. Denny's health revelation could potentially drive a wedge between him and Lizzie, especially if their desires regarding the new pregnancy become too different.

The emotional turmoil and ethical dilemmas surrounding Denny's condition promise to be a compelling and emotionally charged storyline in Virgin River, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next dramatic twists and turns in this captivating small-town saga.