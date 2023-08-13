What is Zepotha on TikTok? 1987 indie movie trend takes over platform, leaves users baffled 

Zepotha is a horror movie from the 80s that was never made, but everyone somehow remembers watching it in their childhood. Though it sounds a bit confusing to many, a quick tour of Indie musical artist and TikTok content creator Emily Jeffri’s recent videos would give viewers and readers a clear idea about this latest TikTok trend that has taken the platform by storm.

Emily posted a video on Saturday, August 12, sharing the idea of a hypothetical plot of a movie. She asked viewers to create a fake 80s horror movie titled Zepotha and start commenting under thirst trap videos and confuse them by writing that they resemble some character from the film. Emily added:

“Together we will witness new lore develop, main characters will emerge, etc. & we can convince thousands of people that this weirdly titled 80s horror film actually exists.”

The video quickly went viral as the idea proposed by Emily most likely intrigued many viewers to play along the virtual bit and keep it going. It has earned over 2.4 million views so far.

However, those who have not come across Emily Jeffri's video have been extremely confused as they couldn't find a movie of the said name anywhere on the internet.

Netizens participate in the Zepotha trend while it baffles many

It is not always possible for every user on the internet to be updated about all the latest trends that originate from the short-video platform.

Zepotha is a similar bit, which, albeit very amusing for those who already know what it is, has left some others in a state of confusion as they try to figure out what it is all about.

Those who played along with Emily Jeffri's instructions have been successfully able to create a number of made-up queer characters named Maxine, Alaina/ Alaine, Cole, and Danny from the movie Zepotha and a somewhat reliable plot.

Users have been commenting about how Zepotha scared them when they watched the film as kids or how they wanted some of the characters to be endgames.

People are even adding themes of gore in the hypothetical plot by mentioning "chainsaw", "blood", "forest scene", etc. Some users came up with made-up fan-arts of some of the characters as well.

However, the users who are still in the dark regarding the mystery of Zepotha have urged others to help them find the movie so that they can also be a part of this childhood nostalgia that others are partaking in.

But they are instead given the reason that the movie is not available on the internet and only exists on DVDs and VHS.

Some people did tell the befuddled lot that the movie Zepotha does not exist in reality and was only started as a fun bit to puzzle everyone.

One Reddit user wrote that Emily Jeffri probably created this Zepotha bit for their upcoming musical album Soundtrack for an 80s Horror Movie, given that Jeffri also added a background song in their TikTok video and one of the hashtags was “#newmusic”.