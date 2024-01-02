Debbie Joanne Nichols, the mother of 90 Day Fiancé star, Eric Nichols, passed away on September 7, 2022. At 65 years old, her departure marked the end of a poignant chapter in the life of the former reality TV personality. Nichols turned to Instagram to share this personal loss. His post, a heartfelt tribute, reflected both his grief and desire for privacy.

Known for his appearance alongside Larissa Lima on 90 Day Fiancé, Eric Nichols shared a unique bond with his mother, Debbie Joanne Nichols. This relationship, often highlighted through his social media, showcased a deep familial connection. Her role as a supportive mother came to the forefront in Eric's tribute, where he expressed profound gratitude and love.

90 Day Fiancé's Eric Nichols' tribute to his late mother, Debbie Joanne Nichols

The news of Debbie Joanne Nichols' passing was first shared by 90 Day Fiancé's Eric Nichols on his Instagram account. In a post dated after her passing, Eric wrote:

“Today was the finalization of putting my one of a kind one/only precious most supportive mother to rest. Thank you my older siblings for helping make the arrangements via #coloradosprings. Thank you for the support & flowers from those within. Thank you dad/aunts/uncle for making the last goodbye via #fortwayneindiana."

He continued:

"Thank you close friends & family who made an appearance between the time of broken news till now for the life long remembrance...In warm hearted beautiful loving memory of my mother Debbie Joanne Nichols 💐🪦❤️9/19/1956-9/7/2022."

The involvement of Eric's siblings in the funeral arrangements, as mentioned in his Instagram tribute, highlighted the close-knit nature of the Nichols family.

Eric's decision to maintain privacy and limit public comments on his mother's passing was reflected in his decision to not allow comments on the post.

Notably, other 90 Day Fiancé stars, including Larissa Lima and Colt Johnson, did not publicly comment on the news.

Since the passing of his mother in September 2022, Eric Nichols has continued to maintain a presence on social media, sharing aspects of his life with his followers. His posts, often reflective and personal, indicate a journey of healing and remembrance.

Final thoughts

The loss of Debbie Joanne Nichols brought a moment of reflection for fans and followers of 90 Day Fiancé. The quiet handling of her passing by the family, coupled with the lack of public commentary from other cast members, speaks to the personal nature of grief and remembrance.

The memory of Debbie Joanne Nichols continues to be honored by her family and those who knew her, marking a solemn chapter in the narrative of 90 Day Fiancé and its cast members.