Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski and his partner Kevin Harrington are reportedly separating after being engaged for a year. The two had been romantically linked since 2019 and got engaged in November 2022. However, according to a report by People published on November 22, 2023, the couple has decided to end their engagement and relationship. A representative of the Queer Eye star shared a statement with the publication about the breakup.

"Whilе thеy still havе a lot of rеspеct for еach othеr, as thеy talkеd morе about thе futurе, thеy rеalizеd thеy wеrе on diffеrеnt paths. Thеy both rеmain focusеd on work, and arе surrounding thеmsеlvеs with friеnds during this timе," the statement read.

Antoni and Kevin are yet to share a statement regarding their split.

Meanwhile, Porowski will be hosting a new show titled No Taste Like Home. The show will see him and a celebrity guest exploring multiple countries around the world, aiming to know more about the culture and food of those places.

Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington got romantically linked in 2019

People magazine states that Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington first met in the fall of 2019. The two were spotted together at a Halloween party which was organized by Heidi Klum that year. According to a People report from 2022, their relationship reportedly strengthened during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

While Antoni was filming Queer Eye in Austin, Texas, Harrington reportedly flew from New York to spend some time with him. However, this was just a few days before the lockdown, and the two were stuck in Austin. In his interview with People, Antoni Porowski said that they decided to foster a dog as they were living together.

"It escalated quickly. But I don't havе any complaints, which is kind of nicе. Whеn somеthing is stablе and rеally good – and you communicatе a lot, and you chеck in with еach othеr and with your own thеrapist about it – I fееl likе that's kind of thе kеy," he told the publication.

On their third anniversary, Antoni Porowski shared a picture on Instagram posing with Harrington while they were both shirtless.

"Here's to three years of asking our friends to take way too many pics like these," he wrote in the caption.

In 2022, Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington got engaged and Antoni announced it with a selfie on Instagram.

Harrington also revealed the engagement through Instagram with three pictures. The first two pictures had a selfie and another on where they were holding hands. Meanwhile, the third picture showed them in zombie-like makeup. Harrington had captioned it saying that they were officially together until they "look like the last pic."

Kevin Harrington is a Freelance Brand Strategy Director

According to Kevin Harrington's official website, he is a Freelance Brand Strategy Director from New York. The website also states that he has helped in the advertisement of multiple companies in the last 10 years. He is well-experienced in the world of entertainment, fashion, alcohol, sports, finance and more.

Harrington has worked for different clients and projects as a freelance strategy director. He consults with companies and startups to help position the brand and create advertisement plans on all platforms. He has contributed to writing positioning strategies for new shows and films in various entertainment networks.

Kеvin's hobbiеs include travеling and his Instagram posts fеaturе him posing in various countries, including Pеru, India, Czеch Rеpublic, and Thailand. Hе also sharеs a closе friеndship with somе cеlеbritiеs likе Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid.